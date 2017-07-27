ASIE monthly seminar organized by and for Young Professionals

American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects (ASIE), a Houston based organization for engineers, architects, designers, and engineering technicians, held their monthly luncheon seminar at Mayuri Restaurant in Houston. The seminar was offered complementary by ASIE for all its members. Almost hundred members including majority young professionals attended. It was coordinated by ASIE young professional team under the leadership of ASIE Program Chair Archana Sharma and assisted by Chaitanya Gampa, Sirish Madichetti, and TejKour.

After the full delicious buffet lunch, Archana Sharma made a brief opening remarks about ASIE and presented the ASIE 2017 Monthly Calendar of past and upcoming Seminars. She added that 2017 is very busy year for seminars,not only once in a month but in several months we have planned two seminars for the benefit of members.

This seminar was introduced in two parts. The topic of the first part was “Entrepreneur Business Plan for Young Engineers and Architects” and it was presented by two speakers. TejKour introduced Mr. Arun Singhal, a retired engineer from Bechtel Corporation. He is an author of well-known published book “9 Habits of Project Leaders”. Mr. Singhal talked about Entrepreneurship and how to put technical thoughts into action for Creative Business of Engineering and Architects. He expanded with various topics of starting and running your own business. He introduced SCORE, a volunteer organization and a resource partner with the US Small Business Administration. The second speaker was Mr. Raj Mashruwala, a chemical engineer and Ex-Director of Corporate Strategic planning for ARCO Oil & Gas Company. He is a certified CFA and a SCORE (SBA) Mentor. Mr. Mashruwala conducted the Entrepreneurship topic with Q & A, which was well received.

The topic of the second part of the seminar was “Proud to be an Engineer and Architect.” It was presented by Dr. Sulekh Jain,MS, PhD, MBA. He is a former Executive with GE Combustion Engineering and Wyman –Golden Company, and has many years of engineering and management experience. He encouraged and admired young engineers and architects for choosing one of the noblest profession.

He touched upon the creation we see, practice or enjoy in our daily life is owing tothe engineers and architects. Then he also warned that sometime engineers can do humongous damage and kill hundreds of people due to the negligence and expanded with “Code of Conduct” and “Few Must” for an engineer. He finishedwith the remarks that Engineering has never been so much fun, but you are in it and making it happen and be proud of being one.

As a token of gratitude, the Certificate of Appreciation and ASIE Mug was presented to all three speakers by young professionals Jigar Desai, Nathan Seshadri, and Reddy Edulukuntafrom the audience. After the Vote of Thanks by Sirish Madichetti, the two hour program was concluded with a great feeling of appreciation by Young and Senior professionals. A Senior Engineer Chandrakant (Chad) Patel said, “The seminar about SCORE was very informative for not only those who want to be entrepreneurs but also for those who have been there and done that. Even those working in technical fields, SCORE can help expand their horizon via providing skills of entrepreneurship. Dr. Jain as always was phenomenal with his quotes and subtle messages and how about that simple but innovative equation like ‘Revenue-Profit = Expenses’.” He added, “Please continue having such highly informative and educational seminars. ASIE Board is doing an excellent job in bringing such talent to ASIE members.” The young Engineer Jigar Desai also expressed that “It is really nice to see ASIE attracting a number of young and experienced professionals to each of its events and contributing not only to the professional development of participants, but also in the development of the engineering community as a whole. I am proud to be a member of ASIE.”