ASIE completes 2017 with great success

Honors Senior Engineers and Architects, Recognizes Young Engineer and Awards Students

American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects (ASIE) BOD under the Presidency of Dinesh D. Shah will be completing as a thunderous and historically a successful year. It was concluded with a spectacular traditional Annual Holiday Event on November 11th at India House to a packed banquet hall of over 250 people with a reflection of giving back to the community and appreciating others.

After the social hour, Chaitanya Gampa, an Emcee and Event Chair welcome every one and turn over the microphone to Dinesh D. Shah for the opening remarks. Related to the Student scholarship and recognition to Engineers and Architects Shah said, “Look any item nearby you or beyond, and any item or structure that are integral part of our existence, both are invented and designed by Engineer and Architects.” And said further, “Doctors, Scientist, Attorneys or any other professionals could not function without Engineers and Architects.” Then he highlighted for the Giving to the students. . There are many students that have the terrible need for money to pay for tuition and expenses in order to earn a degree in engineering and architectural. Shah, gave his personal and emotional example. He encouraged students that engineering and architectural education and profession also a part of all important professions. Then he shared the list of accomplishments with just a few examples including monthly seminars, ethics Seminar, volunteering or supporting U of H Gala, MathCounts completion, Science and Engineering Fair of Houston (SEFH) and also participating with Indo-American Community.

After playing a hilarious skit by members, the Board Member and the Chair Madhu Kilambi gave the history of “ASIE Class of the Year Award” and announced the names of three honorees included Rashmi Desai, Architect, and Ramesh Maini and Harish Jajoo as eminent engineers. Each one were presented an Award of “ASIE Class 2017’ by Ben Bansal, a retired engineer from C of H and a well-wisher of ASIE, who started this program in 2013 and has been supporting it every year.

Then most popular “Lungi Dance” was performed by members which made the audience rocked. The next award ceremony was to honor “ASIE 2018 Young Engineer/Architect of the Year”. Due to out of town trip by Chetan Vyas, the current VP and the Chair, Dinesh Shah, announced the name of winner, Sirish Madichetti. Hasmukh Doshi, the First ASIE President presented the award. Madichetti, is a professional Licensed Engineer and works for Baker International. He is a Board Member and also IT/Website committee chair. Sirish will represent ASIE during Eweek celebrations during February 2018.

The current and past ASIE Presidents performed the Mime Dance sequences, which was a great entertaining and humorous item for the audience. Then the past President and the Chair Naresh Kolli gave a glimpse Student Scholarship Program and a history for the program. He announced the six scholarship winners. The total $ 8,000 scholarship were distributed to four $1500 each and two (2) $1,000 each. The student list includes, Tanmay Thakker, an architect student; Bhavik Desai, studying Civil Engineering; Pritam Deshraj is pursuing Masters in Engineering Management; Parth Joshi, MS in Electrical engineering; Neeti Gangidi studying MS in Subsea Engineering; Tejashree Phatak is pursuing PhD at U of H..

Ravi Arora talked about the SEFH, and then he presented the Certificate of Recognition to one of the winner, Zeel Engineer. At the end, the current Board Member Archana Sharma gave the Vote of thanks.

The entertaining song by Lagnesh Varshney and instrumental music for “name the tune” by Avinash Patel was well received by the audience. The live auction by Dr. Nik Nikam for the Monte Blanc pen donated by K-22 raised good amount for scholarship program.

With delicious dinner catered by Hyderabadi House, a colorful venue, high quality of variety entertainment, and tireless efforts by ASIE program team, the holiday event centered around a good cause a great success!!