Asian Chamber of Commerce Hosts Lunch with former Mayor Annise Parker

On Thursday, August 10, the Asian Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon with former Mayor of Houston Annise Parker as Keynote Speaker.

Austin Zhao Board Chair welcomed the gathering and gave an overview of the Chamber.

Alice Chen Past Board Chair/Board Member introduced Keynote Speaker Annise Parker who spoke on “Immigrants, Refugees and The Role of Cities.”

Parker served three terms as Mayor of Houston and was a member of President Obama’s Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience, chaired the U.S. Conference of Mayors Criminal and Social Justice Committee, on the steering committee of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Advisory Council member, and on the board of the Houston Galveston Area Council.

She is a past Fellow of the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. She worked for 20 years in oil and gas prior to entering politics.

ACC’s upcoming luncheons are on Thursday, September 14, 2017 featuring Entrepreneur Panel by Shell and on Thursday, October 12, 2017 featuring Darrin Hall, United Airlines. For details visit asianchamber -hou.org