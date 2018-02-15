Asian Chamber of Commerce host Town Hall-style Luncheon

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – The Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) got to an energetic start at the its first Town Hall styled monthly luncheon on Thursday, February 8 at the Hess Club under the new president Milton Young who was also the primary speaker. The topic was civic engagement and why it’s important for the Asian community to be civically engaged.

Wes Weaver, ACC board Chair and Vice President, On-Target! Marketing & Advertising welcomed the guests, board members and the new members, “We are a member driven organization,” he said and mentioned that ACC was focused on three main areas this year as: Membership, Programs and Legislative.

The topic was civic engagement and why it’s important for the Asian community to be civically engaged. Young gave an overview of Asian population in the Harris County and how they get more engaged politically and in the community. 90% of eligible voters registered in 2016. “But the turnout is a challenge,” he said. He also mentioned that 20% of the Houston population fell that their participation has no effect. Following his talk was a lively question and answer session with many great points from different perspectives. ACC will post the slides from the presentation on the website and will create a blog to continue discussion on the following questions:

• How do you and members of your community currently engage in the community and in the political system (e.g., inform yourself about issues, engage with elected officials, vote, volunteer, run for office, etc.)?

• What motivates you and members of your community to participate in the community and in the political system?

• What stops you and members of your community from further participating in the community and in the political system?

“Highlights of the discussion will also be presented to the Greater Houston Civic Engagement Planning Committee meeting later this week,” Young informed. ACC’s upcoming events this year include: ACC Night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is on March 7. This will be ACC’s 3rd year to hold an event at the Rodeo. This is a collaborative effort with multiple Asian community organizations. Young thanked John Kim for his efforts to pull this event together. For details on events and memberships visit: http://www.asianchamber-hou.org

ACC has several committees for members to develop skills by leading specific activities. These committees are an excellent opportunity to build your networks and engage in new activities. Chamber membership is a prerequisite.

ACC has been supporting the business community in Houston for 25 years. We’re a diverse, multicultural group focused on increasing business with the Asian community locally and abroad for all Asian countries, as well as improving the overall economic prosperity of Houston. We host and support numerous activities around the city to encourage our members to develop lasting relationships.

Picture on the right: ACC President Milton Young delivering his talk at the Luncheon.