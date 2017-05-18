Asian Chamber of Commerce celebrates Asian Heritage Month at Luncheon

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – On Thursday, May 11, 2017, the Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) held a Luncheon at the Hess Club celebrating Asian Heritage Month featuring ‘Success Stories from Four Professionals’: Consul General of Japan – The Honorable Tetsuro Amano, HCC Trustee – Neeta Sane, Rice University Representative – Y. Ping Sun, and Yuhuang Chemical President – Dr. Charlie Yao.

ACC Director and event Chair, Alice Chen welcomed the Speakers and members and invited sponsors AmeryBank and Houston First to make a brief presentation. ACC Chair, Austin Zhoa administered the Oath of Allegiance with members after which he briefly outlined ACC vision and programs.

Consul General Tetsuro Amano gave an elaborate talk detailing Japan’s role in world economy and on Japan – US relations. He shared many interesting anecdotes from his various postings around the world like: Hong Kong, Norway, Iraq, Myanmar, Australia, Philippines and now in Houston. He presented ACC with traditional Japan’s table cloth that was later gifted to one of the guest through a draw.

Neeta Sane, HCC trustee, narrating her story said she grew up in Mumbai, India as the only child to her parents. Her education was not in English as her parents never believed she would leave the country. She had an arranged marriage with an engineer had they have 2 kids. Thereafter she moved to the United States with her husband and kids. She was faced with many challenges: culture language and life style, “There were no street food not even people on the streets,” a total contract to place of her origin and she felt she could not survive in a place of such disconnect she went on to tell. Sane had tremendous respect for America. To give back some of the blessing and opportunities that this country gave, she has immersed herself in community service and served in different organizations.

In 2007, Neeta Sane was elected to serve on the Board of Trustees of Houston Community College. In 2013, she was re-elected to serve a second six-year term on the HCC Board and in 2014, she was elected to serve as the Board Chair. During her 10-year tenure, she has served on several Board committees and twice serving as the Vice Chair and Secretary on the HCC Board of Trustees. Sane has received congressional recognition and was honored by State of Texas Senate as well as State of Texas House of representatives for her leadership and service to the community and HCC.

Dr. Charlie Yao is the President, Yuhuang Chemical, the US subsidiary of Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Ltd., a$5 billion chemical company in based in China. Dr. Yao spoke of his work in developing 1.8m ton world scale natural gas to methanol plant in Louisiana with an estimate of over 1 billion USD.

Y. Ping Sun gave an exciting insight of her journey to the United States and later to Houston. Sun came to Houston from New York City in 2004, when her husband David W. Leebron became Rice University’s seventh president. A native of Shanghai, China, Ping attended Tianjin Foreign Languages School and Beijing Languages and Culture University. She received a full scholarship to Princeton University, where she graduated cum laude with an AB degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. She received a law degree from Columbia University School of Law, where she served as an editor of the Journal of Transnational Law. After graduation, Ping practiced law in the New York offices of White & Case LLP and Sidley Austin Brown & Wood LLP, where her practice focused on corporate and cross border issues. In Houston, Ping is of counsel with the law firm of Yetter Coleman LLP, a boutique litigation firm in Houston.

The Asian Chamber of Commerce fosters economic development in the Houston Asian-American communities and promotes trade between Houston and Asian countries. ACC is a business-oriented chamber that combines the respect and diligence of Asian culture with the friendly attitude of Houston. The Asian Chamber holds receptions and presentations for local government and business leaders, provides networking opportunities for businesses and individuals through meetings and luncheons, keeps its members informed on Asian business topics, and much more. Membership does not require one to have Asian heritage or be an Asian-owned business. We welcome everyone interested in forming strong connections to promote business in the diverse Houston market!

As a business entrepreneur, wife and mother, Neeta Sane takes the task of making impactful, significant contributions to society very seriously. That coupled with her commitment to public service has made her a strong advocate for diversity. For more details visit www.asianchamber-hou.org