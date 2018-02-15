Asian Agent‘s Success in No. 1 RE/MAX Brand

Josie Lin won 2017 Top Commercial Producer in RE/MAX Houston Council

RE/MAX Texas Convention 2018 was held recently, Josie Lin, owner/broker associate of RE/MAX United were honored with 4 big awards. She is 2017 Top Commercial Producer in RE/MAX Houston council which has more than 1800 agents, and RE/MAX Texas Statewide No. 8th Top Producer among more than 5000 agents. In addition, Josie earned Lifetime Achievement Award, and Titan Club award.

Josie’s achievements set as an example of Asian Agent’s Motivations and Efforts

RE/MAX United has been serving Houston for over a decade. It offers one stop real estate services ranging from residential, commercial, project development, investment, and property management. RE/MAX United forges multi-cultural platform for real estate agents, not limited to mainstream, but also from Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and other parts of Asia. It can provide professional services to accommodate with diverse cultures either to the agents or to the clients.

Josie Lin has won numerous achievements in real estate industry over the years. She is a quintessential example of Asian real estate agents and their efforts. Josie came to the U.S. for further study in master degree 26 years ago and unintentionally joined the real estate industry. After being productive under RE/MAX United, she got opportunity to acquire the ownership of the brokerage and have worked on developing the diverse platform with her full forces. Since 2016, Josie and her RE/MAX United team started their major commercial endeavor, Katy Asian Town, a unique Asian Town in master commercial district.

As the designated leasing broker of this promising center, Josie is instrumental in bringing “Taste of Asia”, include dinning, shopping, entertainment, medical, office and lifestyle experiences, to meet the diversity of growing west Houston metropolitan. The undertaking journey made a new immigrant’s American Dream coming true. It is also the reason why Josie would like to share more of her experiences to her agents to grow their business in a proper platform.