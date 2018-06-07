Asia Society’s 2018 Women’s Leadership Series concludes with Women in Fashion evening spotlighting top Asian designers

Chloe Dao, Becky Hollands, Khanh Nguyen, and Naina Shah featured

HOUSTON, May 29, 2018 — Asia Society Texas Center (ASTC) completed the third year of the Bank of America Women’s Leadership Series (WLS) with a sold-out event entitled Women in Fashion. WLS is ASTC’s flagship program showcasing distinguished female professionals. The May 17 event was moderated by Houston Chronicle fashion reporter Joy Sewing, and the panelists were designers Chloe Dao, Becky Hollands, Khanh Nguyen, and Naina Shah. Three of the designers have Texas roots (Dao, Hollands, and Nguyen), while Shah splits her time between Mumbai and NYC.

After the program and Q&A at ASTC, the evening continued across the street at The Southmore. At the post-event reception, guests mingled with the panelists, viewed the panelists’ designs on-display, indulged in nibbles from Cordúa Catering, and enjoyed music on the Southmore’s seventh-floor poolside deck.

The fourth year of the Women’s Leadership Series (WLS) will kick off this fall (date and program TBD). The WLS committee is chaired by Mandy Kao and Y. Ping Sun, and the programming focuses on women who are making a substantive impact in society and business. The series provides a platform for influential women of Asian descent, as well as women engaged in leading efforts reflected in the Asia Society mission, to share their personal and professional experiences.

With 13 locations throughout the world, Asia Society is the leading educational organization promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among the peoples, leaders, and institutions of Asia and the rest of the world. Visit: asiasociety.org/texas