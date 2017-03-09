Asia Society Texas Center raises $1m, salutes Magnificent India at sellout Tiger Ball

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON, (March 6, 2017) – A life-sized ornamental elephant, Dhol drummers, dance and feast, all symbolic of India’s culture were a part of ‘Magnificent India’ on Friday night as Asia Society Texas Center held its annual Tiger Ball in celebration of India. This year, the black-tie and national dress gala was a sellout and the 650 patrons and guests celebrated the culture of the subcontinent.

That evening, Bollywood visited Houston with guest in elaborate, traditional Indian dresses were led by Dhol drummers who strolled through the massive reception tent, leading guests, while women dressed in India’s different regional dresses lined the two-story Fayez Sarofim Grand Hall and greeted them. The evening also provided a series of exciting events designed to highlight the Indian arts. After an award presentation in the Edward Rudge Allen III Education Center, guests feasted on Seared Sea Bass with Saffron Beurre Blanc and Grilled Lamb Chop Masala, catered by City Kitchen. Bollywood dancers performed in the reception tent after dinner and taught the crowd a few dance moves. The evening concluded with dessert and dancing.

This year’s Tiger Ball honored Sushila & Dr. Durga Agrawal for their dedication to the community and longtime support of Asia Society Texas Center. “We owe our gratitude to this community that has supported us in a big way and made this this event a success,” Sushila Agrawal said reflecting on the evening. She also mentioned that the Asia Society went to great extents to make the event as authentic as possible. Kiran Verma, Executive Chef and owner of Kiran’s restaurant gave her input to on the food, and like her there were others who assisted in putting the event together, Mrs. Agrawal said.

Serving as co-chairs: Gina & Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Dr. Marie & Vijay Goradia, and Angela & Chowdary Yalamanchili. Drs. Renu & Suresh Khator, Raj & Jugal Malani, Nalini & Dr. Virendra Mathur, and Nidhika & Pershant Mehta served as honorary co-chairs.

Also among the supporters in attendance: Nancy C. Allen, Chinhui Juhn & Eddie Allen, Joni Baird, Muffet Blake, Mina Chang & Jake Harriman, Donna Cole, Lily & Charles C. Foster, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Gordon Quan, Dr. Amit Ray & Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray, Y. Ping Sun, Margaret Alkek Williams, and Bill King. Once again, Chevron served as Tiger Ball’s Presenting Sponsor.

The more than $1M dollars raised will benefit exhibitions and programs at Asia Society, which promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and the East and strengthens partnerships of all of Houston’s diverse communities.

Tiger Ball 2018: Celebrating the Diversity of Asia will honor Sylvia and Gordon Quan.

(With inputs from Asia Society Texas Center)