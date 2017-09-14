Arya Samaj Houston for hurricane affected residents

Soon after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, Arya Samaj Houston became active on multiple fronts. As the first target of $20,000 was being pledged by the key members, Sewa International’s efforts were noted and Arya Samaj Houston decided to channelize its funds through them. Close coordination made it apparent that needs of the people were phenomenally large. Arya Samaj upped its target to $50,000 and without waiting for the new pledges, it wired $50,000 to Sewa International so that the momentum of relief efforts didn’t diminish. The response from all quarters of Arya Samaj Houston was very encouraging that it has been decided to donate $10,000 to Mayor’s Relief Fund and likewise amount to Governor’s Relief Fund, totaling its contributions to $70,000.

Arya Samaj has always been at the forefront when calamity has struck anywhere in the world. Be it the Haiti earthquake, Tsunami in southern India, or floods in Chennai, Arya Samaj Houston responded in the spirit of the Sixth Principle of Arya Samaj enshrined by its founder Maharshi Dayanand: The prime object of Arya Samaj is to serve the world, by physical, spiritual and social progress. Hurricane Harvey had thrown a challenge much closer to the home.

Its Sunday School, the DAV Sanskriti School functions with the help of 80+ volunteers. Their small “help thy neighbor” gesture blossomed in no time into a full blown home cooked vegetarian meal delivery service for the flood victims. For over two weeks volunteers cooked in their homes and delivered to multiple homes that started with 5 families and has now quadrupled; the number is bound to increase further. The hurricane not only robbed them of their home and belongings, but often they have been unable to get around because their cars got flooded. A home cooked meal at a time like this added smiles and happiness to families.

Starting Wednesday, 13th September the volunteers will cook the food at the Arya Samaj and deliver to families in Riverstone, Bellaire and greater Houston areas. The Sanskriti School volunteers are also compiling a list of furniture and other household things needed by victims and those offering such things. A number of Arya Samaj members have opened their homes for those who had to abandon their homes while one family has been accommodated within Arya Samaj. If you are available to cook or deliver, or if you know a family in need then please call 832.874.3376 or 281.752.0100.