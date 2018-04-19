Arya Samaj Greater Houston celebrates 27th Sthapana Divas, 2nd Annual Health Fair

On April 7th & 8th, Arya Samaj of Greater Houston celebrated its 27th Sthapana Divas, with 2nd annual community wide Public Health Fair, consisting of Health Awareness Lecture, testing, Blood Donation and consultations with doctors. Arya Samaj, was founded by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati on April 10, 1875 in Bombay (now Mumbai). The ASGH program began on Saturday, April 7th with a 5K walk around the lake in next door scenic McClendon Park. This was followed by Yoga for health & strength and breakfast for all who came.

The health fair began blood & EKG testing at 8 AM at cost, supported by ASGH dedicated volunteers & Arya Youth Mandal high school youth group and YourHealthLab.com. Almost 140 people took benefit of the health fair. Approximately, 76 patients had their blood drawn for testing over next 3 hours, and 49 patients had taken EKG exam with free consultation with onsite Cardiologist. This was followed by educational Health Awareness seminars on current healthy living and eating related topics. The doctors’ presentations emphasized Cardiac health, Diabetes and Power of Dietary discipline for a healthier, happier life, Life after 50, Mind & Body Relationship, the effects of stress on our overall health. The lectures were followed by informative live questions & answers session with the Doctors. Mrs. Gayatri Kapoor gave a talk on emphasis of Bone Marrow, Organ and blood donation. Urging south Asian community to register timely at a DPS office or at donatelifetexas.org for organ donation, as it takes very little time, and saves lives with a donation –Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Bus clinic was onsite and 11 donors (age 16 to 70 plus), amongst the many who had volunteered and donated their blood. Ask the Doctor session started at 11.30 AM, 100% free 1-on-1 consultation with ten doctors of various specialties. ASGH healthfair celebrations will be held annually at ASGH campus in the first weekend of April in the future. Doctors presentations, information is available on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AryaSamajGreaterHouston/

On Sunday, April 8th, celebration continued with Sthapana divas program. Children from DAV Sunday Sanskriti School, DAV Montessori & Elementary School gave an amazing, enthusiastic cultural program, followed by lunch. The mission of the Montessori School is to provide excellent Montessori and Traditional education along with the Vedic values. Enrollments in both schools is open for next semester.

ASGH principles emphasizes importance of community service and leading by self to set an example and make the world noble. Last year 2017 was bad due to Hurricane Harvey, ASGH collected $70,000, and donated $50,000 to SEWA International within couple of days to help local relief efforts and $10,000 each to Mayor of Houston funds and Governor relief funds.

Arya Samaj of Greater Houston, would like to thank, all the volunteer teams & teachers, who have supported noble efforts along the 27 years of an amazing journey.

Report by Arya Samaj Greater Houston, Arya Youth Mandal