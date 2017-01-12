Art museum kicks off 2017 with award gala

Art is the Sauce, The Ungala is KCAM’s first annual gala event and will be Friday, Jan. 6. This year, Contemporary Art Museum of Fort Bend will honor Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers by presenting him the Terri Payne Bieber Award for Arts Leadership.

Artists, critics, curators, art lovers and collectors from all around the Houston metro area will be on-hand to support KCAM. Attire is art chic.

Partners Of The Year include Whole Foods Market and the Willow Fork Drainage District.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at The Terrace, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, above Las Alamedas Restaurant Bar & Grill, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. There will be complimentary valet parking.

Visit www.kcamfortbend.com/art-gala to buy tickets and for information.

Established in 2013, the KCAM Contemporary Art Museum Fort Bend is a not-for-profit institution in Katy, Texas, dedicated to presenting the contemporary art of our time to the public.

The KCAM Contemporary Art Museum Fort Bend provides an interchange for visual arts of the present and recent past, presents new directions in art, strives to engage the public and encourages a greater understanding of contemporary art through education programs.