Area Democrats attend Democratic State Convention

Fort Bend’s Senate District 18 Democrats, which includes Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Katy, Fulshear and surrounding areas, sent 72 delegates to the Democratic State Convention in Fort Worth last weekend. The delegates were elected in March.

Don Bankston of Richmond led the delegation. Bankston was elected by all 21 counties in Senate District 18 to a sixth term as their representative to the State Democratic Executive Committee. Shapnik Khan of Sugar Land was elected to Nominations Committee and Ross Trivisonno, also of Sugar Land and our youngest delegate at 19 years old, was elected to the Rules Committee.

Senate District 18 Fort Bend won prestigious awards for their volunteer work for Democrats. The Chairman’s Grassroots Awards were given to Debby Roseman of Katy, Jean Dorsi of Katy, Lydia Ozuna of Katy, Ali Hasanali of Sugar Land and Nabila Mansoor, also of Sugar Land. Josephine McGill served on the Tabulation Committee.

Additionally, Bankston along with Shapnik Khan of Sugar Land and Ling Luo of Sugar Land were named to the Chairman’s Committee to write the party’s platform. The 2018 Democratic Platform includes a strong stand on criminal justice reform, universal health care, a common sense ban on assault weapons, fully funded public education, and a living wage for everyone who works hard and plays by the rules.

“This is a platform to be proud about. In the coming weeks, Texas Democrats will display our party’s platform in detail on the State Party’s website at txdemocrats.org,” said Bankston.

“It wasn’t only the outside temperature that was hot in Fort Worth last week,” Bankston added. “The Texas Democratic convention was the largest in the country. There were 7,500 delegates. Fort Bend Senate District 18 delegates were trained, informed, familiar with the process, and ready to be heard. ”

If you have any questions or want to join with Senate District 18 Democrats in Fort Bend, please contact Don Bankston at 281-633-1479.