Apply now for FB school free/reduced meal plan

Families may begin applying online beginning Monday

FORT BEND ISD (August 1, 2017) – In preparation for the 2017-18 school year, Fort Bend ISD’s Child Nutrition Department is encouraging families to take advantage of the online process to complete the Free & Reduced Meal application. Families will not receive printed applications this year.

Beginning Monday, August 7, 2017, families may complete an online application from any device with internet access at www.fortbendisd.heartlandapps.com. During the first 2 weeks of school, all households will receive a letter about eligibility benefits and how to apply.

Families will need the following information available when completing the online application:

Student’s legal name (first and last), birth date, and assigned student ID number (if known)

Student’s school name

All household gross income and/or SNAP (formerly food stamps) or TANF eligibility determination group number EDG# (not Case #)’

Last four digits of the parent’s/guardian’s social security number

Families who do not have internet access may:

Visit their child’s school and complete the application on a school computer

Visit FBISD’s Child Nutrition Department (555 Julie Rivers Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478) for computer access. The department’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Request an application from their child’s campus

Families have the ability to check their eligibility status online and print their eligibility letters by going to fortbendisd.schoollunchstatus.com and entering their application confirmation number or the student’s last name and student ID number.

Eligibility letters will be sent to the email address on record at the school. Applicants who do not have a valid email address will receive their eligibility letters by mail.

For more information regarding the Free and Reduced Price School Meals program, visit the FBISD Child Nutrition Department or call (281) 634-1855.