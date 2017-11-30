Annual Snowfest Festival

On Friday; Parade Is Saturday; Senior Party & Tennis Toy Drive Also on Holiday Schedule

The Parks & Recreation Department has a full program agenda that is fun for all ages.

Residents can get in the holiday spirit with a number of festive events; see details below:

Snowfest, Santa Shuffle & Parade

The City’s annual Festival will take place this Friday, Dec. 1 in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy. Pre-festival entertainment will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. and will follow with the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy an array of event activities including a three-lane snow hill, moonwalks and photos with Santa.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 2 staff will host the annual Snowfest Shuffle at 8:15 a.m. at the Recreation and Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr. Runners of all levels and ages are invited to participate. Free T-shirts will be provided, while supplies last. To enter, runners must donate an unwrapped toy for the Police Department’s Blue Santa Toy Drive.

Following the Shuffle, the Snowfest Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Public Safety Headquarters located on the corner of Cartwright Road and Murphy Road. The two-mile long procession will feature floats decorated in holiday themes and various organizations on foot. Roads will close at 7:30 a.m. along the parade route.

Senior Holiday Party

Area seniors 50 and older are welcome to attend this year’s Senior Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Centre at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Dr. The evening will feature a meal, piano performance and raffle prizes. Early bird tickets are $10 (the price increases to $15 after Dec. 1) and can be purchased at the Recreation and Tennis Center. Entry is limited to the first 150 guests.

Tennis Toy Drive

Join staff on Saturday, Dec. 16 for a social, competitive mixed doubles tournament focused on serving a good cause while having fun. Cost is $15 per player and an unopened gift for charity; the deadline to register is Tuesday, Dec. 12. Lunch is included in the cost. For more information, contact Tennis Administrator Cristina Escamos at 281.403.8629 or by emailing Cristina.escamos@missouricitytx.gov.