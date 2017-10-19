Aliana Indians celebrate Diwali at Vadtal Dham

by Shobana Muratee

RICHMOND, TX – Indian American residents of the Aliana subdivision in Richmond area gathered at the new Vadtal Dham Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on Clodine Rd. to celebrate the Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights on Sunday, October 15 evening. It was a good opportunity for newer residents of the area to mingle and get familiar. The Aliana Indians Committee founder member Prashant Prabhu, mentioned that they had been hosting such an event regularly since 2013 with intent to get the families familiar with each other. Few other committee members Sharad Amin, Ina Patel, were welcoming the gathering. Earlier, such events were hosted on a larger scale however, this year it was relatively simpler due the recent hurricane he said. The program included games, fancy dress competitions for children and garba. Guests were treated to gifts by raffle and other giveaways by sponsors. The event was announced 2 months ahead and was by invitation only.

Swarali Panse, 15, displayed her paper craft art and even had them on sale. Her art pieces ranging from miniature bridal dolls to intricate work on clocks were highly captivating. Paper and fire don’t blend but Swarali, specially designed paper diyas for Diwali that were on sale for a reasonable price. She now teaches other children so they can join her and help meet up with the demand. Learn more about her from FaceBook page Picturesque quilting.

Vadtal Dham Temple was the venue and the host of the event.

Refreshments were served early that evening followed by dinner later on. The temple functions in currently in a double-wide trailer that sits on a 10 acre land where the 35,000 sq. ft temple will be constructed by 2019. Madhanmohan Patel, who manages the temple, informed that the temple will be complete with Community Hall and kitchen, yoga center and a large play ground. The temple plans to offer medical and humanity services as well.