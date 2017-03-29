African woman targeted in fresh mob violence in India as student group threatens to rally international support

The Association of African Students in India on Wednesday threatened to escalate the Greater Noida attack on students of their community by roping in the global media and African Union.

An angry press statement issued by the organisation said they will ‘write to the African Union (AU) – a conglomerate of 55 countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Zimbabwe, etc – to cut off all terms and business relations with India.’

They said would also hold a ‘nation-wide protest inviting all international media houses such as BBC and CNN to narrate their woes,’ and provide ‘detailed reports of racist attacks in India to their respective governments and demand action.’

A Kenyan woman was also attacked on Wednesday, Indian police have said. ‘She has lodged a formal complaint and alleged that four to five men attacked her. We have launched an investigation,’ senior police officer Sujata Singh told AFP.

The woman was allegedly dragged out of a taxi and repeatedly slapped and kicked by unknown assailants as she returned to her home in the satellite city outside India’s capital New Delhi.

The 25-year-old student suffered bruising from the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment, Singh said.

The livid response from the student group is in reaction to the attack on five African students in Pari Chowk and Ansal Plaza area of Greater Noida on Monday after a 16-year-old boy died allegedly of ‘drug overdose administered by Nigerians in the area,’ claimed the family.

Police have arrested five people over the assault but are still looking for at least four others and have set up security checkpoints and increased patrols as part of the manhunt.

Video footage showed an angry mob hitting a car with sticks and kicking it, while another clip showed dozens of attackers hitting shoppers in a mall with metal chairs and garbage cans.

Later foreign minister Sushma Swaraj also stepped in to rescue the situation tweeting: ‘I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida.’

Even newly appointed UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a police review meeting in Lucknow Secretariat and spoke on the subject.

Addressing senior officers, he said: ‘The police must establish a direct communication with people and must take cognisance of even the most minor incident,’ he said with special reference to the attack on African students in Greater Noida and a crude bomb explosion in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Police also stepped up security in Greater Noida area which has a strong African student population.

Two Nigerian nationals studying in Greater Noida were thrashed with steel rods, dustbins and sticks by a mob near Ansal Plaza for over an hour

‘Five people were arrested over the assault in which Nigerian students were beaten on Monday.

We are also examining CCTV footage,’ said superintendent Sujata Singh. ‘Our teams are also on the lookout for at least four persons.

‘We have identified 40 others after scanning security tapes and footage shot by onlookers and broadcast by the media.

‘They would be charged with rioting and unlawful assembly for involvement in the mob,’ he said.

A defensive Samuel T Jack, president of the Association of African Students in India (AASI) said, ‘We are in touch with the Nigerian Embassy and Consulates of other African nations.

‘Whatever happened is really unfair. Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, hasn’t contacted us. We hope she does that soon.

‘We will ask African students to stop making India their study destination with immediate effect,’ he warned.

India’s foreign ministry condemned the incident as ‘deplorable’ and assured the Nigerian high commissioner (ambassador) that all steps were being taken to protect their citizens in India.