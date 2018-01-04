AAPI’s 11th Annual Global Healthcare Summit begins in Kolkata

Featuring Research/Poster Contest, First Responders Training, Inaugural Gala

KOLKATA, WB, India: December 28th, 2017 – The 11th edition of the annual Global Healthcare Summit organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), USA began here at the historic City of Kolkata in West Bengal, India on December 28th at the famous JW Marriott with international poster/research competition, first responders training, and the inaugural gala.

“This GHS promises to be one with the greatest impact and significant contributions towards harnessing the power of international Indian diaspora to bring the most innovative, efficient, cost effective healthcare solutions to India,” described Dr. Gautam Samadder, President of AAPI.

GHS 2017 is attended by the over 1000 leading experts from several countries, and focusses on sharing best practices, developing efficient and cost effective solutions for India. The Honorable Shri Venkiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, will be the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony of the Summit on December 30th, 2017, and at the gala and awards ceremony on 29th, West Bengal’s Finance Minister, Dr. Amit Mitra will be the keynote speaker.

The Conference is being organized in partnership with the ministry of overseas Indian affairs and ministry of health and family welfare, along with collaboration with over 15 professional associations from all over the world.

The GHS 2017 features some of the biggest names in the healthcare industry, especially at the 6th annual CEO leadership forum with leaders from across the globe. GHS 2017 is being attended by over 100 opinion leaders and expert speakers from many countries across the globe to present cutting edge scientific findings as these relate to clinical practice, representing major Centers of Excellence, Institutions, and Professional Associations are represented by the invited chairs and speakers.

The theme chosen for the GHS this year is Healthcare, Career and Commerce, with the focus on Women’s Healthcare, including high priority areas such as Cardiology, Maternal & Child Health, Diabetes, Oncology, Surgery, Mental Health, HIT, Allergy, Immunology & Lung Health, Gastroenterology, Transplant and impact of comorbidities.

Offering trainings to First Responders, a CEO Forum by a galaxy of CEOs from around the world, inauguration of AAPI-sponsored clinic, CMEs, cultural events, Dinner Cruise on the Ganges, interactive roundtables, clinical practice workshops, scientific poster/research session and meet-the-expert sessions, Women’s Forum by internally acclaimed successful worm from India, a special session on Public-Private Partnership featuring AAPI Healthcare Charitable showcase & innovation, and Town Hall sessions resulting in a White Paper on helping create policies benefitting the people of India, are only some of the major highlights of the Healthcare Summit, Dr. Samadder said.

Among the many initiatives, the Summit will result in the inauguration of the first ever free AAPI sponsored health clinic in the state of West Bengal, serving thousands of people from the northeastern region of India.

In collaboration with the American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, and the American Heart Association, AAPI is organizing a 3-day workshop/training (EMTC) training over 150 first responders, including police, para-medical professional at the KPC Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata as part of the GHS.

The trainings are aimed at decreasing the number of deaths, especially from road accidents by enabling the first responders to provide life support to victims of accidents. The training, which includes CPI and other medical services are being provided by professional trainers from the US and is offered to personnel from Kolkata Police, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Traffic Police, Police Training School, and Criminal Investigation Department, West Bengal.

“EMTC has become an official National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) Training Center, bringing it to the forefront of both international and national discussions and initiatives that have a significant impact on the EMS profession,” said Neal Simon, President of AUA. AAPI Advisor Anwar Feroz said, he hopes the EMTC can set up training centers for basic CPR and BLS throughout India.

The GHS Young Innovators Research Competition at the famous Calcutta Medical College helped facilitate dissemination and exchange of best practices among the upcoming young physicians of Indian origin from around the world. Dr. Gopal Batra, chair of the research contest, said, the program invited applicants from all Medical Students, Residents, Young faculty up to 10 years after PG, Research Associates, Research Scientists, PhD Students, Hospital and Healthcare Management Students, AYUSH Professionals, Young Innovators etc. of India origin to submit articles/abstract based on Original Research done by him/her and that it has not been presented, published or submitted anywhere else. The winners of the Research Paper Competition conducted under various categories, were awarded with a citation, cash award and trophy at the inaugural gala this evening.

A special unique to the GHS 2017was a session on the Impact of Cinema on Public Health and awareness with a live conversation with Bollywood stars and producers, including Dr. Kapasi, Shekar das, Dipankar Banerjee, who shared their personal experiences of making movies on social themes that imparts education on various social topics.

Jonathan Watt from the American Consulate in Kolkata shared with the audience about the importance of Kolkata. The first ever American Consulate in the Asian region was established in 1782 in Kolkata by an order by the US President George Washington, by appointing Benjamine Joy at the Consulate.

According to Dr. Naresh Parikh, President-Elect of AAPI, who had proposed the vote of thanks, the scientific program of GHS 2017 was developed by leading experts with the contributions of a stellar Scientific Advisory Board and International Scientific Committee, while the event featuring plenary sessions, interactive round-tables, clinical practice workshops, and meet the expert sessions.

The day long events came to a close with a sumptuous dinner and a live music concert by popular Bollywood singer, Alka Yagnik.