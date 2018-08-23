AAPI urges US gov’t to expedite H-1B, J-1 Visa for physicians during media event at the Indian Consulate in New York

AAPI leaders share health and wellness message at India Day Parade in New York

by Ajay Ghosh

NEW YORK, NY: August 19, 2018) “As the rapidly approaching start date for all GME programs, we at AAPI want to urge the US administration to expedite review of pending H-1B/J-1 Visa applications by non-U.S. International Medical Graduates (IMGs), who have been accepted to postgraduate training programs in order to avoid unnecessary delays,” said Dr. Naresh Parikh, President of AAPI, during a Media Greet & Meet event.

He, joined by the senior leadership of AAPI, presented a Proclamation to the Consul General of India in New York, Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty. The Proclamation acknowledged that there is a projected increase in the total number of office visits to primary care physicians from a base of 462 million in 2008 to 565 million in 2025, due to aging of the US population as well as the average number of visits to primary care physicians projected to increase, resulting in higher demands and reduced supply of physicians, pointing that the US will be short by more than 90,000 physicians by 2020 and 130,000 physicians by 2025.

In his key note address, Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty said, “You have excelled in your fields of medicine, and thus make significant contributions through hard work, commitment and dedication to your profession and the people you are committed to serve.” While conveying his greetings and best wishes to AAPI leaders for the success of the convention and Global Healthcare Summit, Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty described the fast-growing health sector, particularly the pharmaceutic industry in India. Ambassador Chakravorty lauded the efforts of AAPI, particularly for the free clinics across India, and the new clinic planned to be inaugurated in the state of West Bengal.

In his Presidential address, Dr. Parikh, who was elected unopposed in every election leading to his current leadership of national SAAPI, stated that American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the largest ethnic Medical Association in the nation, representing the interests of over 100,000 physicians, Fellows and Residents in the United States, while working closely with the Lawmakers individually, regionally and nationally through our AAPI Legislative Day on Capitol Hill, have consistently supported a comprehensive immigration reform.

Dr. Parikh pointed out that in order to meet the growth in demand and shortage of physicians, the US has looked up to the highly trained and qualified physicians from other countries to meet our growing demand for physicians to meet our nation’s healthcare needs. In this context, AAPI has joined other Medical Association in the country in urging the US to expedite and reduce/eliminate the hurdles for speedy process of the applicants seeking H-1B visa. The J-1 visa to qualified physicians, enabling these foreign-trained physicians to serve our nation’s healthcare needs.

Dr. Parikh lauded the efforts of Dr. Anjana Sammadder, Treasurer of AAPI, in leading the initiative in bringing to the forefront the issue of expedited Visa process for physicians from abroad, who want to serve in this country. In her remarks, Dr. Anjana assured that she will work towards ensuring financial stability to AAPI, and to work with the team to make AAPI

strong, successful and stable.”

His top priorities in the upcoming year will be to enhance membership, enabling AAPI members to recognize the many benefits of being members of AAPI, this attracting new members and sustaining those who are already members of AAPI. Bringing in financial stability to the organization is a major thrust for the new team, he said. Strengthening the many projects and programs in India and the United States, while taking on new initiatives and coordinating individual efforts to maximize results are some of the other plan s, he told the audience.

Dr. Suresh Reddy, President-Elect of AAPI, in his passionate address, praised the leadership of Dr. Naresh Parikh. “I am so fortunate to be able to work under Dr. Parikh,” he said. He highlighted the importance of enabling the 2nd generation Indian Americans and help them realize their dreams. “AAPI is very strong,” he said and he along with the new team under Dr. Parikh will work together to enhance the image and bring stability to this noble organization.

Dr. Gautam Samadder, the immediate past President of AAPI, urged the new leadership of AAPI to stand united and help make “our voices heard” in the corridors of power. In his brief remarks, Dr. In his felicitation remarks, Dr. Ajay Lodha, the immediate past president of AAPI, praised the leadership of Dr. Parikh. “Under the leadership of Dr. Gautam and his team, AAPI has been brought to new heights,” he said.

Dr. Kusum Punjabi lauded the efforts of AAPI leadership, encouraging young generation of Indian Americans and helping them realize their dreams. She along with Dr. Raj Bhayani was the Emcees at the event. In his brief remarks, Dr. Bhayani, highlighted the fact that Indian-Americans constitute less than one percent of the country’s population, but they account for nine percent of the American doctors and physicians. “The overrepresentation of Indians in these fields (engineering, IT and medicine) is striking – in practical terms, one out of seven doctors is likely to be of Indian Heritage. They provide medical care to over 40 million of US population.”

Dr. Raj Bhayani welcomed the AAPI delegates and the media persons to the press conference, while Dr. Suresh Reddy proposed vote of thanks. Dr. Shashi Shah, past BOT chairman introduced the Consul General to the audience. Earlier, during the day, AAPI members attended an outstanding Leadership Conference, addressed by renowned speakers with a working lunch and was followed by a Conference from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The Leadership conference agenda focused on: Self Management, Team Building Skills; And Addressing Challenges in AAPI. For more information, please visit: www.aapiusa.org