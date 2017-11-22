AACN recognizes ICU at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital with gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence

SUGAR LAND – (November 16, 2017) — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), recently recognized the Surgical ICU Department at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital with a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence, making the hospital just one of seven ICUs in Texas to achieve this prestigious recognition.

The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with Magnet® Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

AACN President Christine Schulman, MS, RN, CNS, CCRN-K, applauds the commitment of the caregivers in the ICU at Houston Methodist Sugar Land for working together to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by the Beacon Award for Excellence. These dedicated health care professionals join other members of our exceptional community of nurses, who set the standard for optimal patient care.

“The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes caregivers in stellar units whose consistent and systematic approach to evidence-based care optimizes patient outcomes. Units that receive this national recognition serve as role models to others on their journey to excellent patient and family care,” she explains.

The gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence signifies an effective and systematic approach to achieve optimal patient care by meeting the following evidence-based criteria:

• Leadership Structures and Systems

• Appropriate Staffing and Staff Engagement

• Effective Communication, Knowledge Management, and Learning and Development

• Evidence-Based Practices and Processes

• Outcome Measurement

“This achievement is a testament to the great ICU caregivers here at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. It has been our goal to work as a team making our patients safe and comfortable,” said Tumi Layinka, manager of the Surgical ICU. “I am truly honored and proud to work with such a wonderful team.”

