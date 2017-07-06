Home » Community » A visit to the SWEET exhibit at the museum in Sugar Land

‘Sweet: A Tasty Journey’ is showing now at the Houston Natural Science Museum in Sugar Land, through Aug. 20.

It might just be a sweet coincidence, but there’s an exhibit that celebrates all things candy that is being held in Sugar Land.
‘Sweet: A Tasty Journey’ is a sugar-filled exhibit that you can find at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land.
Visitors will light up as they walk through the exhibit and see a variety of some of their favorite candies from now and back when they were a child.
Tickets for the exhibit are $16 for adults, $13 for children and $3 for museum members. 13016 University Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479 Phone: (281) 313-2277


