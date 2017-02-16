40 years of Aradhana to saint and composer Sri Tyagaraja

by Jay Murali

Every January, leading Carnatic musicians gather in Thiruvaiyaru in South India to pay homage (Aradhana) to the famous 18th century Carnatic music composer Sri Tyagaraja at his shrine. This Aradhana is replicated by Carnatic music enthusiasts world over, Houston being no different. In fact Houston can be proud for having kept the tradition alive for 40 years under the banner Sri Meenakshi Temple and the Classical Arts Society and thanks to the leadership of late Srimathi Indu Krishnamurthi, Nalini Mukhupadhyay, Prabha Bala and the Classical Arts Society Board. Each year the Aaradhana offers a platform for over 100 children and adults to sing Tyagaraja’s songs in homage at a 2-day event. Some 500 to 600 people, parents and patrons, attend some or most of the Aradhana each year.

2017 is a milestone year; held on Jan 28-29, it is 40th year of the Houston Aradhana, 25th year of the Classical Arts Society and the 250th birth anniversary of Sri Tyagaraja himself! Jay Murali coordinated the event this year.

Sri Tyagaraja observed a daily Unchavritti (the practice of seeking alms), a self imposed austerity, part of his ascetic simplicity and steadfast devotion to Sri Rama. As a reminder of his austerity, the 2017 Houston Aaradhana started with a Unchavritti procession to the accompaniment of devotees singing Tyagaraja’s Utsava Sampradaya kritis followed later by the rendition of Pancharatna Kirthanas (five gems) led by Rajarajeshwary Bhat. Prabha Bala then emceed a reminiscent discourse on the past 40 years, inviting the pioneering members of the Houston community to be recognized on stage, invoking precious memories. Mayor Tom Reid of Pearland graced the occasion and spoke in recognition of the milestone.

Open to the public, the Aradhana had over 100 pre-registered participants offering their individual songs interspersed with special programs and mini-concerts. Rathna Kumar and Padmini Chari, appearing together after many years, danced to popular krithis sung by Anuradha Subramanian, an established Carnatic music teacher. Partha Krishnamurthy conducted an interactive session, engaging the audience to learn and sing a Tyagaraja composition. A unique item, Guru Shantilal Shah’s students performed a tabla ensemble in Hindustani tradition. The grand finale was titled “Padmaragamalika,” a garland of 40 gem-like compositions in 40 ragas orchestrated by Rajarajeshwary Bhat, sung by a 40-member choir of the Krishna Gana Sudha Academy.

So, what began with a 40-year reminiscence of a rich tradition by the old, concluded with passing of the baton to the Houston youth to carry the torch, rekindle the flame and keep Sri Tygaraja’s gift of music for generations to come. The Aradhana auspiciously concluded with a Mangalam composed by the musical prodigy, late Sri M. Balamuralikrishna, another commemorative tribute to a legend.

There will be events throughout this momentous year in the classical music scene in Houston!