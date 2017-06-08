3rd International Day of Yoga across Texas!

by Manu Shah

The Consulate General of India, Houston in partnership with several supporting organizations is gearing up to celebrate the spirit and power of yoga through several events scheduled across the state of Texas. June 21st will mark the Third International Day of Yoga (IDY) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrated simultaneously in 155 countries around the world.

In a statement, the Consul General remarked that yoga is what “we (India) export – wellbeing of mind and body – we do not export hatred or say that my religion is better than yours… what we say is that yoga is good for all.” Longtime Houstonian and Swayamsevak Sharad Amin who is responsible for the overall coordination of Houston’s yoga program stated that he “wanted to involve maximum number of yoga practitioners and followers and spread the awareness that yoga is not only an exercise but brings many benefits such as stress release, increased concentration and focused thinking.”

The Indian Consulate of Houston has planned a series of events spread over a week in Houston, Woodlands (Houston), Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.

IDY will be celebrated in Houston on June 21 at the Levy Park (3801 Eastside St, Houston Texas 77098). Lawn activities will begin at 6:00pm. The guided group yoga will start at 6:35 after a brief message from the Consul General and will include restorative asana practice, wisdom, breathing and meditation. It will be led by the initiator of Pralay Yoga, one of Houston’s leading yoga schools, Robert Boustany. He will be accompanied by well-known yoga teacher Lindsey Law and the Director of SVYASA Houston, Vishwarupa Nanjundappa. The event will conclude by 7:30 pm with a color powder dance party.

The Hindu Temple of the Woodlands “Education Youth and Service” (EYS) yoga group is also sponsoring the IDY in the very beautiful Town Green Park (2099 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77780). The event will be held on Saturday, June 24, and will be from

7- 9:15am. It will begin with live music and chanting by the Art of Living group, followed by Raja Yoga Meditation by Mark Ram. Besides group participation in yoga, including Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation asana, there will be booths with information about yoga, yoga books for sale, and a free Indian-style breakfast.

IDY will be observed in front of the stately State Capitol building in Austin on June 17 at 6:00 pm. (1100 Congress Ave. Austin, Texas 78701), in Dallas on 25th June, Sunday at 7:30 am at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza (1201 Hidden Ridge Dr., Irving, Texas, 75038) and in San Antonio on 17th June, Saturday at 8:00 am at Tripoint Center (3222, N. St. Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX, 78212).

Discover yoga if you’re a beginner or participate in a group session if you’re a practicing yogi. Join the global yoga movement and nations around the world as they gather to ignite the connection between the body, mind and soul.

The event is free and open to all. Bring your yoga mats and do plan to arrive 20 minutes ahead to find a comfortable spot to roll out your mat.

For more information, visit http://yogadayoftexas.org/ or Sharad Amin 713-854-0633