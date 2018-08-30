23rd Brahman Samaj Convention in Houston attracts a global audience

The 23rd BSNA Convention and its Silver Jubilee Celebration, and 8th GBC convention were held in Houston from July 27 – 29, 2018. It was well attended by over 100 delegate families from all over the world.

The program started with a grand Hasya Kavi Sammelan by specially invited Kavis from India – Dr. Suresh Awasthi and Dr. Kirti Kaley. Kavis entertained the members with their poetries of Hasya, Shringar, Bhakti and Veer Rasas. The Kavi Sammelan which lasted for around three hours, was attended by over 300 people who enjoyed every moment of it.

Saturday July 28th commenced with a power yoga session followed by Bhajans early morning. The convention formally commenced with Vedic Mantras, lamp lighting and Brahm Vandana by senior BSNA patrons on Saturday morning.

After announcement of commencement by Convention Director Abha Dwivedi, the President of the BSNA Dr. Keshav Shukla delivered Welcome Speech which was followed by the Keynote Speech from Dr. Shri Kant Mishra, President of the GBC.

After the key note speech, Youth chair Abhay Dubey presented the Importance of Janeu, followed by Dr. Sen Pathak’s emphatic presentation on Healthy Ageing leading to lunch time.

Pre-lunch session, several learned and experienced senior BSNA members participated in panel discussions on Brahmanic values and relevance in today’s context. Discussion on Stress/Anger Reduction & Management in Youth/Adults via Spirituality, Yoga, Ayurveda and Modern Medicine was well attended and participated by Youth.

Panel discussions were followed by a discourse by His Holiness Shri Roopchandra ji Maharaj (special chief guest) and concluding presentations for the night by Dr. Sukrit Mukherjee on Scientific Interpretation of Some Religious Practices.

On Saturday evening, BSNA and GBC Officers’ meeting was called in session by Dr. Keshav Shukla, President of BSNA. The Executive Committee Members of BSNA present were Dr. Lakshmi Shankar Dube, Dr. Sanjay Pandey, Dr. Ashok Saraswat, Dr. Sukrit Mukherjee, Dr. Ajay Pandey, Mr. Shiv Pathak, Convention Director Mrs. Abha Dwivedi, Mr. Shri Gaur and Mr. Gyanesh Dadhich, chapter presidents. The BSNA BOT members present were Dr. Vinod Mishra, Dr. Sen Pathak, Dr. Akkaraju Sarma, Mr. Praveen Sharma and Dr. Shrikant Mishra. The GBC officers present were Mr. Subhash Tiwary and Mr. Virendra Dubey, among others.

Morning on July 29th started with power Yoga and Bhajans. Dr. Keshav Shukla welcomed and thanked the delegates of both BSNA and GBC, and presented a brief account of the current and future planned activities of BSNA including its newly signed MOU between BSI and BSNA, approved PVSA awards, matrimonial initiative, youth networking, new website format, and other details. The new BSNA Website prototype was launched in General Body meeting by BSNA Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sukrit Mukherjee with a new special feature of BSNA Virtual Networking.

The award ceremony and youth recognition were the highlights of Sunday morning session wherein contributions of all the volunteers were acknowledged and recognized with plaques and certificates. Special efforts of Food Committee led by Suman Pathak, Vibha Goswami and Chetna Upadhyay in providing fabulous food were appreciated by all attendees and recognized by patrons. The most notable recognitions were Life Time Achievement awards to Dr. Sen Pathak, Mr. Akkaraju Sarma, Dr. Shrikant Mishra, Yoga sessions by Yogi Arun Tiwari, discourse by Swami Roopchandra ji Maharaj, Bhajans and cultural programs by Vandana Dadhich, etc.

The Convention provided an excellent opportunity for all to network, remember their roots and exchange ideas on various topics, such as education, spirituality, scriptures, culture, yoga, healthcare, business, entrepreneurship, social and many more.

The convention was adjourned Sunday July 29th noon with Luncheon and the vote of thanks by President Dr. Keshav Shukla.

Pictures, videos and more details from the convention will be posted on www.bsna.org website and more to follow.