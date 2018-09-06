2018 National Night Out set for Oct. 2

MISSOURI CITY – The “Show Me City” once again will participate in National Night Out celebrations on Tuesday, Oct. 2, with citizens, elected officials, first responders and stakeholders partnering to promote our safe streets.

The City’s proactive public safety initiatives will be a central theme citywide as neighborhoods host block parties to showcase their support of local firefighters and police officers.

The annual Pre-National Night Out “Kick Off” block party will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Missouri City Police Mini-Station, 1703-A Texas Pkwy., starting at 3 p.m.

Members of the Fire & Rescue Services and the Police Department, including the SWAT, Bike Patrol and K9 Units, will be at the kick-off event to greet participants and hand out crime-prevention materials. Police vehicles, the City-branded community engagement fire truck, a Dalmatian bounce house, tactical equipment, and a Rescue Boat will also be on display.

Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, cities statewide will officially observe National Night Out. Citizens can check neighborhood block party locations with their homeowner’s associations. There will not be any pre-event celebrations in the Target parking lot this year.

Communities that are hosting a block party are encouraged to register their event by Monday, Sept. 24 on the homepage of the City website or via this link: http://bit.ly/2P3hVDX. To receive more event details, contact Sgt. Russell D’Oench at 281.403.5819.