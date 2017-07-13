2017 Southwestern National Bank Scholarship

Southwestern National Bank (SNB) proudly sponsors its 12th annual scholarship awards to assist in facilitating the education of deserving high school graduates in our community. We hope that this scholarship will help young talented students to achieve their educational goals. SNB received more than 30 applications for the five (5) $1,000 scholarships that are awarded each year. The Directors, Officers and Employees of SNB wish the scholarship recipients the best as they continue in their educational endeavors. (Member FDIC)

Scholarship Recipients:

1. Kim Dang : Alief Early College High School

2. Robert Luo : Highland Park High School

3. Alexis Palomarez : Ridge Point High School

4. Becky Xu : Dulles High School

5. Kashaf Fatima : Alief Taylor High School