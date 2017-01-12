2016 Brays Oaks Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast

HOUSTON – December 9, 2016 – A great time was had by all at the Brays Oaks Volunteer Appreciation breakfast on Thursday, December 8. This annual event is hosted by the Brays Oaks District and SW Houston 2000 to thank individuals in our community for all of the volunteers efforts and good causes they support throughout the year.

This year Pablo Carrillo, Director of Area Operations for Fiesta, Greg Meyers, Board member for Houston ISD, Cheryl Riedl, Volunteer at Memorial Hermann SW, Reginald Lewis, President Richmond HOA and Super Neighborhood 41, Eddee Hestand, Chaplain with PACA, Mike Terry with Braes Interfaith Ministries and Sherri Cortez, volunteer with the Glenshire Subdivision were recognized for their efforts.