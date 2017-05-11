18-Year-old elected to Pearland school board

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) May 08, 2017. — A Pearland ISD senior will be sworn in to a new job just before graduating from Dawson High School this month.

Mike Floyd is just 18 and was elected to Pearland ISD trustee position 2.

The senior has been involved in student council, debate, government clubs and the tennis team.

He won 54 percent of the vote in what was a somewhat surprise upset of an incumbent.

He’ll be attending the University of Houston, majoring in political science, but he will certainly get some experience outside the classroom in the Pearland community.

“Feeling good. We worked hard and it’s good to see it pay off,” Floyd told Eyewitness News. “It’s really humbling to feel your community, neighbors, friends and family come together and put you somewhere. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Floyd says transparency and fiscal accountability are among his priorities.