Mayor Turner’s Greetings for Chinese New Year

Greetings,

On behalf of the City of Houston, I want to wish all readers of Voice of Asia a happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2017. May the Year of the Rooster bring good fortune, happiness and harmony.

Houston has long appreciated and celebrated the rich history and diversity of cultures that comprise the fabric of this great city. For several years, we have participated in festivals and events that recognize the different cultures of Houstonians. We are also fortunate to have a large and vital Chinese-American community whose members contribute significantly to the civic, cultural, economic and spiritual life of our city.

Best wishes on continued success and a prosperous new year!

Sincerely,

Sylvester Turner Mayor