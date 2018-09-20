10th anniversary of the Indian Film Festival of Houston

2018 marks a decade of the Indian Film Festival of Houston (IFFH), an official competitive film festival on the international film festival circuit. Since 2009, IFFH has established itself as an integral part of Houston’s art and entertainment culture and Houston Press declared IFFH as ‘Best Film Festival of Houston’. IFFH is a calendar event in Houston bringing film-makers, guests and visitors not only locally from Houston and Texas, but from across the nation, as well as, from all over the globe – Argentina, Australia, Egypt, India, Italy, France, Germany, Mexico and Morocco.

Indian Film Festival of Houston, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that emanates from a strong passion for art and film. Love for the medium of cinema and a deep desire to create greater awareness and appreciation of Indian Cinema and culture is the aim of this festival. IFFH serves as a great platform to honor artists and performers in the film industry, and for the screening of films that bring the internationally diverse Indian Diaspora’s perspectives to the forefront.

The Festival opens on October 4 with a red carpet opening reception at the Asia Society. On October 5, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will personally present a special proclamation celebrating a decade of the Indian Film Festival of Houston. On October 6, IFFH will honor and present an Award of Excellence to Dr. Renu Khator, Chancellor and President of the University of Houston System/ University of Houston at a special Awards Night and Celebrity Gala night at the new Hotel ZaZa Memorial City. The Gala will be an exclusive black tie/Bollywood chic event featuring a red carpet, Bollywood Stars and dancers. Invitees include members of the Houston’s diverse cultural community, as well as, distinguished members of the Houston Consular Corps and representatives from the City and the State.

There will be mainstream television, radio and print media to cover and promote the event.

The Indian Film Festival of Houston was founded in 2009 by Sutapa Ghosh, herself a filmmaker with multiple award-winning feature films directed by Rituparno Ghosh and a music album with Sonu Nigam, Rita Coolidge and Brent Lewis to her credit. Houston Press voted Sutapa as one of the ‘100 most Creative People in Texas’. In 2017, the Asian Pacific American Heritage Association (APAHA) presented her with an award for her contribution and achievements in Arts and Culture. Sutapa was also the co-chair and Advisory Board Member of Houston 2025 and Beyond. Currently, she serves on the Advisory Board of Houston Community College’s Film and Television Center of Excellence. Sutapa’s passion for clean water, a leading challenge around the world, has led her to focus on her vision to assist people with sustainable access to clean water through cost effective technology.To lerarn more: https://iffhinc.org/