10 High School Seniors receive 2018 ACC Scholarship Foundation award

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Scholarship Foundation recognized 10 Houston high school seniors for their academic and civic accomplishments on June 7, 2018 at a formal Scholarship Awards banquet held on Thursday, June 7 at the Brae Burn Country Club on 8101 Bissonnet Street. This year, several scholarships were offered by Bellaire Rotary Club, Asian Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Foundation, and the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity Advisory Board College Scholarship.

Trung H Doan, Partner, Studio RED Architects and Chair, ACC Scholarship Foundation welcomed the guests and spoke briefly about Foundation that has been awarding scholarships for 14 years. Doan congratulated the 10 outstanding recipients and recognized the contributions of the parents, teachers and sponsors. He also introduced Foundation board members: Dr. Parvin Bagherpour, Chief Academic & Student Service Officer, Graduate Medical Education Development and Catherine Le, J.D. Secretary & Board Member, Managing Partner, The Law Firm of Catherine Le, PLLC.

Brent Borgstedte, President, Bellaire/Southwest Rotary Club gave an overview of the 50- member Chapter that has held fielded fundraisers for more than 50 years, and their current primary fundraising event is an annual Fish Fry Festival for the community, featuring entertainment, contests, tasty food, and both live and silent auctions. The 2018 ACC Scholarship Luncheon is their second consecutive hosting.

The scholarships award was a $1000 check to each of the 10 recipients to assist in financing their college education. Sponsors that included members of ACC and the Bellaire/Southwest Rotary Club were invited to present the check to the recipients.

2018 Scholarship Recipients

Outstanding, High School Seniors

The following 10 students received $1,000 in scholarship:

Shalom O. Akinwunmi, George Bush High School, Fort Bend ISD

Arshia Batra, DeBakey High School, Houston ISD

Jasmine Huang, Bellaire High School, Houston ISD

Yuliza Lara, Heights High School, Houston ISD

Anh M. Nguyen, Jersey Village High School, Cy-fair ISD

Emily N. Nguyen, Klein Oak High School, Klein ISD

Jenisha D. Patel, Humble High School, Humble ISD

Nisha Saif, Stephen F. Austin High School, Fort Bend ISD

Brittany Y. Tran, Deer Park High School, Deer Park ISD

Devanshi H. Udeshi, Stephen F. Austin High School, Fort Bend ISD

The Asian Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)(3) and was founded in 2005 to provide scholarships to further students’ higher education goals. Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded over 110 scholarships.