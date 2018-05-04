Sugar Land Community Tennis Fest

Community Tennis Fest, Saturday, May 12, 1-3pm, at Sugar Land City Park Tennis Courts, 321 7th St. (behind the Sugar Land Middle School).

Fun, games, refreshments, prizes and tennis tips for the whole family. Come out whether you are a Beginner, Experienced Player or a wanna-be player.

Along with a Charity Raffle for “Tennis Supports the Troops”, which provides College Scholarships to U.S. Military Families.

Part of National Tennis Month and PHIT America- getting America moving for health!

To Register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DJRV99M just so we have an idea how many to expect.

Presented by Fort Bend Tennis Services