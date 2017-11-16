Sreeman Tridandi Ramanuja Chinajjeyerswami is visiting Ashtalakshmi Temple Houston on November 25th and 26th

Ashtalakshmi Temple Houston (website “Ashtalakshmitemplehouston.org), Sreeman Tridandi Ramanuja Chinajjeyerswami is visiting temple on 25th and 26th this month for fundraising event and to visit flood devastated community in Houston area. He will conduct Teertha Goshti on 25th and 26th at 8am open to public. At the temple event hall, on 25th night at 6:30 pm , there is a fund raising dinner by sponsorship / invitation only to raise money for inauguration of Ramanujachrya’s statue in Hyderabad in swamiji’s ashram located in Shamshabad near the airport. This will be the second tallest statue in the world and it is done on the occasion of Ramanujachryas “Sahasrabdhi”, 1000th birthday. All are invited.