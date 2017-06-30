Home » Events Calendar » Community Events » Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC Advanced Mediation 30 hours of (Family-Divorce-Child Custody-CPS)

Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC Advanced Mediation 30 hours of (Family-Divorce-Child Custody-CPS)



July 19, 20, and 21, 2017 – Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC

Advanced Mediation 30 hours of (Family-Divorce-Child Custody-CPS)

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM, daily

MCLE/CEU: 26.75 MCLE/3 in Ethics for JD, CPA, LPC, SW, and HR

Cost: $750;  student discount available for enrolled college students with current ID: $550 

Location: Houston, TX – Uptown-Galleria Area

Phone: 713-840-0828

Lead Trainers:  Barbara Sunderland Manousso, Ph.D, MPH
TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator

Melissa Back McAlpine, J.D.

TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator

Email: mediation@manousso.us

Website: http://www.manousso.us

 

  

July 28th and 29th, 2017 – Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC

Parent Coordination and Facilitation Training 18 hours-Friday and Saturday, 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

MCLE/CEU: 16.75 MCLE/4 in Ethics for JD, CPA, LPC, SW, and HR

Cost: $425

Location: Houston, TX (Uptown-Galleria Area)

Phone: 713-840-0828

Lead Trainers:  Barbara Sunderland Manousso, Ph.D, MPH
TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator

Shawn Edwards, J.D.

TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator

Email: mediation@manousso.us

Website: http://www.manousso.us

 

October 20 and 21, 2017 – Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC

Elder and Adult Family Mediation Training 20 hours – Friday and Saturday, 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM

MCLE/CEU:18.5 MCLE/2.75 in Ethics for JD, CPA, LPC, SW, and HR

Cost: $695

Location: Houston, TX (Uptown-Galleria Area)

Phone: 713-840-0828

Lead Trainer:  Barbara Sunderland Manousso, Ph.D, MPH

TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator

Email: mediation@manousso.us

Website: http://www.manousso.us


