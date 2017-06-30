- Home
July 19, 20, and 21, 2017 – Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC
Advanced Mediation 30 hours of (Family-Divorce-Child Custody-CPS)
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM, daily
MCLE/CEU: 26.75 MCLE/3 in Ethics for JD, CPA, LPC, SW, and HR
Cost: $750; student discount available for enrolled college students with current ID: $550
Location: Houston, TX – Uptown-Galleria Area
Phone: 713-840-0828
Lead Trainers: Barbara Sunderland Manousso, Ph.D, MPH
TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator
Melissa Back McAlpine, J.D.
TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator
Email: mediation@manousso.us
Website: http://www.manousso.us
July 28th and 29th, 2017 – Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC
Parent Coordination and Facilitation Training 18 hours-Friday and Saturday, 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
MCLE/CEU: 16.75 MCLE/4 in Ethics for JD, CPA, LPC, SW, and HR
Cost: $425
Location: Houston, TX (Uptown-Galleria Area)
Phone: 713-840-0828
Lead Trainers: Barbara Sunderland Manousso, Ph.D, MPH
TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator
Shawn Edwards, J.D.
TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator
Email: mediation@manousso.us
Website: http://www.manousso.us
October 20 and 21, 2017 – Manousso Mediation and Arbitration, LLC
Elder and Adult Family Mediation Training 20 hours – Friday and Saturday, 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM
MCLE/CEU:18.5 MCLE/2.75 in Ethics for JD, CPA, LPC, SW, and HR
Cost: $695
Location: Houston, TX (Uptown-Galleria Area)
Phone: 713-840-0828
Lead Trainer: Barbara Sunderland Manousso, Ph.D, MPH
TMCA Distinguished Credentialed Mediator
Email: mediation@manousso.us
Website: http://www.manousso.us