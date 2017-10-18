Inner Engineering – Technologies for Wellbeing

Event Dates and Timings:

Nov 2, Thursday: 6:30 pm – 9:45 pm

Nov 3, Friday : 6:30 pm – 9:45 pm

Nov 4, Saturday: 8:30 am – 7 :00 pm

Nov 5, Sunday: 7:30 am – 7:00 pm

Register:

https://www.innerengineering.com/ieo-new/program-registration/?pgmId=134&nprt=1

Program Details

Inner Engineering is an opportunity to engineer an inner transformation that deepens your perception, bringing about a dimensional shift in the very way you look at your life, your work, and the world that you inhabit. It is offered as an intensive program for personal growth and establishes the possibility of exploring the higher dimensions of life, in addition to optimizing health and success. Inner Engineering is a technology for wellbeing derived from the ancient science of yoga. For those seeking professional and personal excellence, this program offers keys for meaningful and fulfilling relationships at work, at home, in the community, and most importantly, within yourself.