Free Community Fair Event

March 31, Saturday 11:00 am – 1:30 pm

Fort Bend Community Church

7707 Hwy 6 South Missouri City, TX 77459

Come check out our new services: FOOD FAIR, ADULT ESL/GED CLASSES & MOBILE CLINIC

Registration at 11 am

Zumba at 11:30 am

Enjoy pizza, snacks and games

Call: 832.539.4846 for inquiry

Email: mingm@fbcchome.org