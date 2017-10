FBCC Community Health Fair on Oct. 21

FBCC Community Health Fair

October 21, 2017

Saturday, 9:00 am – 1 pm

FREE Service!

9:00 – 11:30

Screening: Blood Pressure, Hepatitis C , distribute Fecal blood home kit

Booth: Fall Prevention, Sleep Apnea, Diabetes & more

Physician Consultation & Flu Shots (bring insurance card)

11:30 – 1:00 Workshops

How does FQHC (Federally Qualified Health Clinic) serve me?

Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare & Marketplace health insurance?

Hypertension & Diabetes Self-Care

Venue:Fort Bend Community Church

7707 Hwy 6 South

Missouri City, TX 77459

281.499.2131