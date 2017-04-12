Club 65 Picnic on April 30

Put on your walking shoes, take a light jacket and get ready to enjoy a day of sheer bliss and beauty as we take a trip to “The Antique Rose Emporium”, which has been the recipient of the Great Rosarian Garden Hall Of Fame. Not only will be touring the gardens, but gardening lovers will have an opportunity to buy and bring the same back for their personal use. The Rose Emporium is located in the beautiful town of Brenham and on the drive there and back, we will be able to see an array of wild flowers including left over Blue Bonnets. Details are as follows:

Date of Picnic:4/30/2017

Pick up Location:Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet

Pickup Time: 8.30

Return Time: 6.30 – 7.00

Cost per Person:$10.00

Brenham is also the birthplace of the famous Blue bell ice-cream and albeit the Blue Bell creameries factory will be closed we will find a store to savor the ice-cream prior to our ride back. Please note that the ice cream is on your own and not included in the price of the picnic.

Please RSVP at your earliest as the bus only has a seating capacity of 39 and as usual seats will be available of a first come first serve basis.

Paru McGuire