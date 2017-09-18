Chinmaya Mission Announcement – 2017 Community Calendar

Chinmaya Mission – Sunday satsangs for adults, youth, and children. A unique Bala Vihar program for each grade, from PreK to Grade 12. Satsangs in two sessions between 8:35 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. – 1p.m. Bala Vihar students can take shloka, bhajan and orchestra classes or language classes for Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Chinmaya Mission is located at Chinmaya Prabha, 10353 Synott Road, Sugar Land, TX 77498. New members may visit the welcome desk between 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. or 10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Please visit www.chinmayahouston.org or contact Bharati Sutaria 281.933.0233 for more information.