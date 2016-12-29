Your Horoscope for the Week of Dec 30, 2016

WHAT IS YOUR ACTUAL RASHI OR ZODIAC SIGN?

As per Indian Vaidic Astrology, Moon sign is considered, in which Every Rashi has Control over certain letters, which are initials of your name.

Where as in Western System of Sun Sign, all the people born in one month belongs to the same sign. For Example: Every year approximately around 21 of March to 20 th April The Sun is moving in the Aries Constellation. So all the people born in that month belongs to the Sign of Aries. If you were born in between those two dates then you are an Aries Born.

Aries (A,L,E) 21 March to 20 April

Your social position will allow you to bring others together. Remember, everyone’s heart is in the same place. You’ll have too much vigor and cheer for one person, so you might as well spread it around. Give the gift of yourself to someone, who could really use a spiritual lift right now. The feeling is more important than the reason for doing it. If it feels right, do it. Spread the joy. Example is certainly the best teacher.

Taurus(B,V,U)21 April to 20 May

Instead of dwelling on the past, consider what still lies ahead of you. You may seem aloof, but if confronted, your cautious nature will take over. The world around you has many needs and you can fill more than you realize. Don’t allow fatigue to make you vulnerable, watch your energy level. You may want to dream however misguided, but you know you have to be more realistic. Erratic behavior will only cause you to lose. You may be eager to see the future, but need to find more patience. Be ready to help others in need.

Gemini (K,CHH,GH) 21 May to 20 June

Relax and celebrate. Your life will overflow with energy, spreading your special magic to everyone you meet. Perfection is relative but you may feel as if you’ve achieved it. The best leaders inspire rather than dictate. Your time has come at last. Charm and gentle persuasion will be your greatest assets. Your time and energy are more important than your money. Common interests suggest a promising future with someone who understands your motives. Forgotten friends, loves and hobbies will become important once again.

Cancer (D,H) 21 June to 22 July

The competition may be confused when you seem to give them your secrets, but listen to their ideas. You may have wanted to make changes where none were required. Communication will bring you the wisdom you need. Don’t give up on your friends. A dreaded re-union will turn out to be a memorable event. The word from a friend or partner will set you in motion. Use your positive energy to propel other’s engines. Teamwork is a welcomed alternative to the childish games that have been going on, lately.

Leo(M) 23 July to 22 August

You should know that your perspective can create the world around you. Your talking is a favorite thing for people who need to recharge their batteries. Make them feel at home, continue the trend. Heads will turn when you walk in and take your rightful place. Your honesty and humor will dispel any rumors you having an attitude. You’re a mix of mystery, love and humor. You have no interest in giving into unreasonable demands. Being tough might cost you, but it’ll be well worth it. Your first response will be your best.

Virgo(P) 23 August to 22 September

Look carefully at an impulse that was not part of the original plan. Be sure to consult with your partners before making any sudden changes. You’ll benefit from an associate’s information. Your mind can figure out any scenario. You’ll be able to process the information into a solid business plan. Everyone involved will walk away from the deal enriched. Take care of personal details that you may have overlooked, before. Let go of all that extra stress. Enjoying yourself is easy once you try. No crisis here.

Libra(R,T)23 Sept to 22 Oct

In your quest for the good life, others may think you are too materialistic. Show them that searching for the comfort of security is not just obtaining the material stuff. Set the moral tone in a group that’s looking for some deeper direction. You first need to sell the idea, then you can work on the rest. Your concern with how something looks may frustrate those who are more interested in the content. Your understanding of what is appealing will convince them to join your cause. You need to choose your team very carefully.

Scorpio(N,Y)23 Oct to 21 Nov

A good opportunity may be hard for you to find. You’re detached enough from them to see where they lead to. The facts and figures are in your favor. Others will be happy to help you, once you show your true colors. Stop wishing and start doing. Think bigger. Find the perfect materials and do it right the first time. Someone may challenge your memory but your organized mind and instinct will be right on the target. Use your spare time for personal improvement. You’ve earned the right to feel good about your physical appearance.

Sagittarius(BH,F,DH,TH)22 Nov to 21 Dec

Something will heighten your awareness of a cold world over which you have no control. Sincere actions will be the most important. You should no longer be shy about your powers to help others. Help along someone who may be going through this awareness for the first time. What answers you can’t find, you’ll invent. Take the time to bring your art supplies outside and you’ll be able to create some real works of art. Your inner self will reflect in everything that passes through your hands. You’ll be able to relearn an old lesson of patience.

Capricorn(KH,J)22 Dec to 20 Jan

Friendship and romance will flourish this week. You’re likely to get just about anything you want. Don’t refuse any social invitations. Forget the formalities, you need to go where you are needed, spreading your sunshine along the way. You’ll score more points by just being yourself. Use conversation to draw others out of their shells. Ask questions, in order to make others think about what they’re saying. If you hit a nerve, press harder. Deep issues may cause reactions. If you see trouble coming, protect those most in need.

Aquarius(G,S,SH) 21 Jan to 19 Feb

You love people for who they are and need to express it. Remember that circumstances can turn against you as easily as you turn them to your advantage. Your friendship is far stronger than the little differences that have interfered with it. You need to tone down your criticism, in order to make your point clearer. No one wants to listen to someone who continues to dwell on their faults. Instead you should be trying to bring out their positive traits. Allow your love to take on a life of its own.

Pisces(D,CH,Z)20 Feb to 20 March

Create a force that stabilizes rather than one that makes more waves. Your quick wit and creative imagination will guide you smoothly if you hit any rough spots. You know by instinct what others need to learn in higher education. Mysterious cosmic forces will have a familiar feeling to them. Don’t allow noisy people with opinions to rob you of your appetite for excitement and adventure. A soft touch will be wasted on those with thick skin. You need to keep your cool and approach the situation very carefully. Your blunt honesty will score more points than anything. The right people will understand your message.

