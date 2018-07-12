World Telangana Convention 2018 in Houston by American Telangana Association Makes History

by Shobana Muratee

A piece of history and a slice of springtime spectacle from the city of Telangana in South India was showcased at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where the 2018 World Telangana Convention (WTC) was held on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2018. Hosted by the American Telangana Association and Co-hosted by the TAGH, TCA and Telugu Bhavanam, the Convention was dedicated to Late Dr. C. Narayana Reddy, a legend and visionary scholar of Telegu literature.

Over 8000 Houstonians experienced Telangana culture, the language, the people, and above all the hospitality, complete with the region’s famous Hyderabadi biryani. Festivals of Telangana: Bonalu, Bathukamma and Kolatam were showcased. Traditional folk dances of Telangana featured on Saturday night were highly enjoyable. A welcoming décor of blooms in vibrant colors greeted the visitors, who were also treated to Telangana delicacies courtesy Biryani Pot over the 3 days of the Convention.

A miniature replica of Charminar, the historic monument of Hyderabad city, was conspicuous at the entrance to the gallery of booths where vendors displayed jewelry, ethnic apparel (including beautiful sarees), artifacts from India, and much more.

In the center of all was a thatched hut representing a farmer’s abode, symbolic of the Convention’s theme ‘Raithe Raju’ (Farmer is King). A special program Rachchabanda featuring agricultural experts, scientists, policy-makers like Dr. GV Ramanjaneyulu, Dr. Praveen Rao, Dr. Dudekula, and Kodanda Reddy facilitated common dialogue focusing on low acreage farmers of India and spreading awareness on high-yielding organic crop in watershed areas.

There was something for everyone at the Convention: Literary session, Immigration, Women’s Forum, Ashtavadhanam, Medical, Matrimonial, and Political Forum were conducted professionally. A health fair catered to many uninsured and underinsured attendees. Sports and activities for children and youth were equally engaging while the exhibits/ booths and performers kept the visitors entertained throughout. The spectacular Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Rama Kalyana Mahostavam performed in the heart of downtown Houston was a unique divine experience.

The Convention was sans celebrities; instead scholars, scientists, students took center stage. Dr. Kamlesh Lulla, an internationally acclaimed NASA chief scientist, gave a virtual tour of the space to the guests on the opening night as a fitting welcome to Houston, Space City.

Among the many highlights was the program PallePaata ATA-Nota. After conducting a successful nationwide talent hunt for singers in junior and senior category with Parthu Nemani and Sumangali as the judges, ATA Telangana held the finals in Houston and announced the winners at the WTC.

The Convention dedicated on Global Awareness on Human Trafficking and Abuse featuring Dr. Sunitha Krishnan, a world-renowned activist as the keynote speaker at the Women’s Forum.

American Telangana Association Awards Committee chaired by Dr. Rajender Aparasu recognized the contributions of individuals of Telangana origin (India and US) and honored the following with American Telangana Association Excellence Awards: Sreedhar Kanchanakuntla – Community Service, Ramchandra Reddy Banapuram – Community Service, Dr. Padmaja Reddy – Lifetime Achievement Award for Performing Arts, Dr. Ratna Kumar – Lifetime Achievement Award for Performing Arts, Sri Gajam Anjaiah – Handloom Arts, Uma Bharati – Performing Arts, Lalith Gannavaram – Youth Achievement, Dr. Sandeep Rangineni – Young Entrepreneur, Dr. Samba Reddy – Science & Technology, Dr. Surya Raguthu – Medicine, Dr. Venkata N. Raju – Emerging Literature, Asha Reddy – Legal, Dr. Nik Nikam – Community Media, Shobana Muratee – Print Journalism, Venu Nakshathram – Short Films, and Yadagiri Reddy Beeravolu – Hospitality.

American Telangana Association’s Executive Committee led by its President Satyanarayan Reddy Kandimalla, Chairman Karunakar Madhavaram and President-Elect Vinod Kukunoor, Narender Reddy Chemaria, Director, Vishnu Madhavaram, Secretary, Pratap Chinthalapani, Treasurer, Ram Mohan Konda (past-President), Mahidhar Reddy, Joint-Treasurer and Raghuveer Maripeddi, Joint Secretary stirred the course of the Convention for last six month. They were supported enthusiastically by American Telangana Association Board of Trustees, Advisory Board, Adhoc Committee with Bangar Reddy as Convention Convenor, Jagapathi Veerati Convention-Coordinator and host of Committees Chairs, and the volunteers who made the event a grand success.

The Grand Finale had the crowds cheering until the wee hours. Performers Karthik & Friends will be long remembered and so will be the catchy inaugural song on ATA that had everyone singing.

The Telugu community in Houston has grown phenomenally over the last few years. Today, Houston is home to over 10,000 families representing all areas: social, economic, political, educational, medical, IT, engineering and are part a major part of the Bayou City’s diversity.