What was all that color in Town Center Sugar Land

Sugar Land, Texas (April 25, 2018): On Saturday afternoon- April 20, 2018, a steady stream of women walked into Escalante’s in Town Center Sugar Land. One could sense the familiarity among them; a familiarity that was at first restrained since most of them had only known each other virtually. Within minutes, they identified one another from photographs posted on social media, engaged in conversations and posed for photographs. The women were all part of The Sari Connection. The sari is one of the oldest garments known to history. It is the only drape worn by Indian women from every region and each one tells its own story. But now-a-days, this most beautiful and versatile Indian outfit is worn mostly during weddings, festivals and special occasions only. To change this, a conscious sari revival movement was initiated in India. The Sari Connection, the first international chapter of The Global 100 Saris Pact, will participate in this change enthusiastically from their homes in Sugar Land, Texas (a suburb of Houston). The highlight of the first gathering were the nostalgic stories that the women weaved into their introductions about the saris they were wearing. This passion for the sari has bought together over 100 Indian American women to share their sari knowledge or learn from others. The founders of The Sari Connection are Namrata Kumar and Sunija Malik of Sugar Land. In Ms. Mailk’s words, “I moved to the United States 18 years ago, eager to assimilate; all along carrying for love for the sari on my shoulder. We are the 1st international chapter of The Global 100 Sari Pact Group, started by Santa John and moderated by Tejdeep Kaur Menon and Veni Mocherla in Hyderabad, India. We are proud to share their love for the sari and to be a platform that encourages all women to wear their heritage proudly.” If you are interested in joining this group, you just need a love for saris – any kind- contact Asha Vaidya at vaidyas@msn.com for more information. Also, if you have an event that you would like Sari 101 at, please contact us.