Wall Street and the New Administration

What’s Really Different This Time Around?

It happens at least every four years, and most recently the trend is every eight years. The resident party is sent packing and a new President moves into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20500. Along with the new chief executive comes a whole new group of cabinet members, advisors and White House staff members.

One group that never seems to change, however, is what C. Wrights Mills originally dubbed Washington’s “power elite,” and what members of the media refer to as “the establishment.” Mr. Mills was, of course, referring to those long-term senators, members of congress, Supreme Court justices and others who hold the positions of power in our nation’s capital. Although it is somewhat customary for the power elite to express their dissatisfaction with the new people moving into the White House, Jefferson Morley of Alternet claims the establishment has “never been so united in their dismay about the man occupying the Oval Office.”

What’s different this time around, claims Morley, is that many members of this group are united in their concern that the Trump administration seems ill prepared to deal with the affairs of the country and the world. He reports that “the opposition to Trump is spilling across partisan and ideological boundaries … and its nuclear arsenal is now controlled by a band of amateur renegades who are out to dismantle the American state.”

How Are the Three Leading Indices Reacting to the Change in Washington?

Although there are many who think the new President has us on what singer and song writer Barry McGuire called “The Eve of Destruction,” the people who vote with their money seem to be in favor of the election results. They also appear to like how these “neophytes” are using the biggest bully pulpit in the world. The “smart money” as they say, is overwhelmingly positive at this stage of the game. If we look solely at the numbers represented by Dow, NASDAQ and S&P 500, there is an overwhelmingly positive response to the election results and the first few moves of the new administration.

Here are the facts:

• Dow Zooms over 1200 Points since election – As of December 2016, Wall Street was reacting very positively with the Dow just under 15,000 and “within striking distance of 20,000.” The Dow “powered through” 20,000 on January 25th, three days after the inauguration and as of this writing, is comfortably sitting at 20,241 in the 21st century for the first time in history.

• NASDAQ Hits All Time High – “Stocks notch record close as Trump promises ‘big league’ tax announcement.” On February 10, 2017, the NASDAQ composite index closed at 5,734.

• S&P 500 moves past 2,000 – Here again, the Standard and Poor’s 500 stands at 2,313, and the chart has done nothing but go up with the new administration coming to town.

The power elite may be concerned about where the new administration is headed, but Wall Street seems to be looking forward to the future with great excitement. The establishment is using the power of the pen while the financial community is voting with their money. It will be very interesting to see which group has the better insight into the future.