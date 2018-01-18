VFA’s first African American President

Benny J Tillman (Balabhadra Bhattacarya Dasa) has become the Executive President of Vedic Friends Association beginning Jan. 1 this year.

Previously director of VFA Atlanta, Tillman is the first African American President of the organization.

The Vedic Friends Association (VFA) is an international body of people who have embraced the Vedic culture or deeply respect the Vedic vision and way of life, including its systems of yoga, meditation, pranayama, languages and literature, Ayurveda, astrology, vegetarianism, forms of worship and spiritual knowledge. The VFA is committed to the promotion and preservation of Vedic heritage, civilization and culture. It was formed in 2002 in Detroit, MI.

An avid reader and preacher of Bhagavath Gita, the ancient sacred Sanskrit text from India, holy to a billion plus people, his specialization is engaging the youth in Dharmic activities in many of its dimensions. He is very eager to network with likeminded people and organization for serving their socio-spiritual needs.

A direct disciple of His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada (Founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.Prior to joining the Hare Krishna Movement, he was a successful entertainer in the Atlanta music scene during the late 60’s and early 70’s.

Tillman is one of the most respected leaders in the Atlanta Hindu community. He frequently gives lectures at major Hindu events as well as lectures at local universities such as Morehouse, Emory, Georgia Tech and Clark Atlanta universities.

In his own words “I am looking forward to creating a signature VFA program in Atlanta in August 2018, which will show cause the true spirit and dimensions of Vedic Hindu Dharma. We also plan to take this up in other parts of USA as we gather strength. I am thankful to our past president Stephen Knapp (Srinandanandana Dasa) for forming the org way back in 2002 and bring to this state. I am looking forward to the guidance of VFA board of directors, comprising of Chairman David Frawley (Vamadeva Shastri), Co-Chairman Stephen Knapp (Srinandanandana Dasa) and Co-Chairman Jeffrey Armstrong (Kavindra Rishsi)”

Vamadeva Shastri (David Frawley), Chairman of VFA, say “VFA is the first western Vedic association that brings together all serious minded students and teachers in the Vedic field. It addresses Yoga, Vedanta, Ayurveda, Jyotish and all aspects of Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma.” Over the last two decades VFA has created a firm foundation for future growth with a dynamic and experienced team of instructors and guides. Now VFA is launching several important new initiatives to take the organization to a new and transformative level of expansion and development.”

Visit http://vedicfriendsassociation.org for more information on VFA.