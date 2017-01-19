UTMB, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas launch new affiliation

GALVESTON, Texas – The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas have signed a clinical affiliation agreement.

This affiliation, effective Jan. 1, will build on the strengths of both organizations to provide the most advanced patient care for adult and pediatric patients in the Beaumont area and the surrounding region.

Physicians, medical staff and executives from Baptist Hospitals and UTMB Health will work closely to increase quality and access to care for patients in need of multiple medical specialties and services. “Baptist is very pleased to partner with a world class academic medical center like UTMB,” said David Parmer, CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

Patrick Shannon, Chief Operating Officer of BHSET, said that “Baptist and UTMB will initially provide pediatric surgical services in Beaumont with future expansion to other select specialties.”

The organizations also will explore using UTMB’s extensive telemedicine network to provide consultations in psychiatry and psychology, gynecologic oncology, pediatrics and pediatric ophthalmology.

“We are excited to work with Baptist Hospitals to further strengthen this well-established network with access to UTMB’s highly-specialized tertiary and quaternary services, which will benefit an even greater number of residents with complex health care needs in the Beaumont area,” said Donna Sollenberger, executive vice president and CEO of the UTMB Health System. “When we were looking for partnership opportunities to help improve access in the region, Baptist Hospitals was a clear choice.”

UTMB students, residents, nurses and health professionals also will benefit from increased training opportunities, while UTMB researchers will be able to extend the latest clinical trials to patients in the area.