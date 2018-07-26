UTHealth’s Dr. Nitha Mathew Joseph presents a report on health issues experienced by Indians moving to the US

Invited to address the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions in Orlando,a Florida in June, Nitha Mathew Joseph, Ph.D., R.N., an Indian-origin researcher at Cizik School of Nursing at the University of Texas Health Science at Houston (UTHealth), has identified a link between diabetes and the adopted lifestyles of people moving from India to the United States.

“Research studies showed that people coming from India to the United States are at high risk for diabetes because of their genetic predisposition and insulin resistance,” said Dr. Mathew Joseph.

Dr. Mathew Joseph and her colleagues completed a statistical analysis of 1,000-plus people in seven U.S. cities who had moved to the United States from India, and the results are unsettling. Their already-high risk of diabetes and heart disease went even higher when they adopted the American lifestyle of a high-calorie diet and inadequate exercise. The silver living is that their healthcare providers can now use this information to develop interventions.

Dr. Mathew Joseph’s study – “Mediating Role of Acculturation and Lifestyle Behaviors on Cardiometabolic Risks among Asian Indians in the United States” – was presented to more than 200 journalists from around the world on June 25.

“Acculturation levels influence lifestyle behaviors, and in turn increase the risks for developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease in Asian Indians in the U.S., yet a gap exists in thoroughly understanding the risk factors and the need for screenings and lifestyle modifications to effectively lower those risks,” said Dr. Mathew Joseph, assistant professor in the Acute and Continuing Care Department at Cizik School of Nursing. “Designing culturally tailored dietary education and physical activity interventions for this high-risk ethnic group may promote positive lifestyle changes that have potential to reduce and/or prevent cardiometabolic risks among U.S. Asian Indians.

Asian Indians are the second-largest and fastest-growing Asian American group in the U.S., and they are often prone to developing obesity, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes due to acculturation – namely unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise. Adopting American lifestyle behaviors can specifically affect glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels and High-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol levels in this group, according to the study.

Researchers concluded that dietary and physical activity interventions that are culturally specific might help lower risks of developing diabetes and CVD in Asian Indian immigrants. Researchers noted that additional research is needed to understand the mechanisms by which acculturation affects other cardiometabolic risk factors such smoking, alcohol, psychosocial factors and abdominal obesity.

“Plans for future research include enhancing data collection to include information about all the modifiable cardiometabolic risk factors,” said Dr. Mathew Joseph. “Ultimately, better understanding and prevention strategies will reduce the health and economic burden associated with these chronic conditions among Asian Indians living in the U.S.”

The ADA’s Scientific Sessions is the world’s largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention and care.