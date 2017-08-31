UH & Storm Update

Dear UH Students, Staff and Faculty,

This continues to be a difficult and challenging time for us all. Houston bayous have crossed their borders, water has entered homes and roads have become unfriendly. Keeping this in mind, the UH Emergency Management Team advised me earlier today to keep the campus closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5. I have made that decision, and you may have already seen the announcement on UH Alert. Your safety is important to us, as is our commitment to the mission of education. We will continue to balance them in coming weeks.

Our Communications Team has done a wonderful job sending out frequent communications via UH Alert and social media. Our First Responders have been tireless in their efforts. Our staff members in student residence halls, dining halls and other essential service areas have been exemplary.

Please know that we are all in it together – as a family and as a community. Despite our frequent communications, I understand if you have specific university question and/or issues that relate to the University. I invite you to send them to harvey2017@ uh .edu. A team of communication experts is monitoring the email and will forward your inquiry to relevant individuals for quick and concise response. But please be patient and remember that these are tough times for everyone, including those who are responding to your inquiries.

We hope to get back on our feet, help each other and help our community in its rebuilding efforts. Many of you have already started to ask how you can help. As soon as conditions are safe for people to return to campus, we will begin mobilizing our collective efforts and will welcome any help in organizing volunteering or relief-providing initiatives. Meanwhile, stay dry, stay safe, and reach out to one another. For any on-campus emergency, call 713-743-3333.

My thoughts are with you and your families during this time. We are Texas Strong; we are Houston Strong, but above all, we are Cougar strong!

With warm regards,

Renu Khator