U.S. Navy Band jazz ensemble to perform free concert on Saturday in Katy

America’s Navy is coming to Katy, one of 17 cities in six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2017 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performance is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Katy High School, 6331 Hwy Blvd, Katy, TX 77494.