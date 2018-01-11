Tom Tynan Brings SportsRadio’s HomeShow- to 8th Annual Sugar Land Home & Garden Show

Radio and television celebrities add expertise to impressive list of professionals

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Jan. 4, 2018 – The 8th Annual Sugar Land Home & Garden Show will be held on Jan. 27 and 28, 2018, at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford.

Whether searching for the right products and tips on how to do it yourself or a professional with all the right knowledge and materials, more than 200 exhibitors, experts and vendors will be on hand throughout the show to guide homeowners through the process.

“Tom Tynan will broadcast his HomeShow live on SportsRadio 610 from the HomeShow Radio booth from 8 to 11 a.m. both days of the show,” said Tony Wood, president of Texwood Shows Inc., producer of the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show. “And Catrina Kidd, star of ‘Texas Flip n’ Move’ on DIY Network, joins the show this year to share a homemade formula she mixed up from common, everyday household products that gives new lumber the look of increasingly popular and hard to come by reclaimed wood.”

Addressing something that’s on the minds of many homeowners who unwillingly hosted Hurricane Harvey flood waters, Tynan will provide tips on how to avoid common recovery mistakes and will be available at the HomeShow booth until 2 p.m. throughout the weekend, answering questions and handing out his free guide, ‘12 Projects Every Homeowner Needs To Do,’ available exclusively to those attending the show.

Taking the Fort Bend Lifestyles & Homes Presentation Stage are many notable experts including Randy Lemmon, host of KTRH Radio’s GardenLine, who will discuss his new book and gardening in the Texas extremes at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a book signing event after his presentation; Michael Garfield, the High-Tech Texan, will discuss new home products and online security tips on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.; color experts from Sherwin-Williams will share the company’s Color Trends for 2018 as well as provide ideas on how to incorporate them in any home at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday; Catrina Kidd of DIY Network’s ‘Texas Flip n’ Move’ will share her success stories with homeowners at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; just in time to address one of the more popular New Years’ resolutions of getting more organized, Certified Professional Organizer and author Lisa Giesler takes the stage at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. on Saturday; and Houston Chronicle’s architecture and design writer, Diane Cowen, on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Throughout the show, experts in curb appeal and outdoor living updates will be available to answer questions and provide guidance. Belgard Outdoor Living Ideas will bring its popular semi-truck filled with products and provide professionals to help guide homeowners through changes to their outdoor spaces by adding or updating pavers, retaining walls or outdoor fireplaces and kitchens. Big Tex Nurseries also will display plants hearty enough to survive the Texas heat while Houston Mosquito Control Systems will help teach homeowners how to keep uninvited guests from their homes with the Mosquito Mist Away System.

Swatson, the mascot for the Sugar Land Skeeters, will be at the show on both days from 1 to 3 p.m., and Cousins Maine Lobster, Houston’s Il Primo Pizza and the Foreign Policy food trucks will be set up in the Stafford Centre parking lot throughout the weekend-long show.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. Tickets for the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show are cash only at $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and children 12 years and younger can attend for free. Parking is available at no cost.

For show and ticket information call 832-274-3944 or visit SugarLandHomeAndGarden.com, where a downloadable discount coupon for $2 off admission is available.