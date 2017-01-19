TiE Houston’s 2017 President takes charge

Entrepreneur and TiE Charter Member Dr. Arun Pasrija,

CEO of CHR Solutions to Lead Local Chapter of Global

Entrepreneurship Organization

HOUSTON: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Houston Chapter whose mission is to foster entrepreneurship announces today that Dr. Arun Pasrija, Co-founder and CEO of CHR Solutions is the new President of TiE Houston effective January 1st, 2017. He succeeds John S. Reale, Jr., Co-founder and CEO of Station Houston, Inc. who remains on TiE Houston’s Board of Directors.

“I am proud to take on this role to continue the progress made under JR and Aruna Viswanathan’s leadership”, stated Dr. Pasrija. “I hope to build on TiE’s strong foundation to strengthen Houston’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. One of my goals will be to bring value of TiE global network to Houston. I look forward to working with our dedicated membership base across our local and global organization, working collaboratively with other like-minded organizations and welcome new members to help us fulfill our mission.”

Dr. Arun Pasrija is the CEO and Co-Founder of CHR Solutions, a billing software, IT services, and telecom engineering company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Prior to co-founding CHR Solutions, Dr. Pasrija has had more than 15 years of broad experience at AT&T/Lucent and L-3 Communications in various executive-level roles in both domestic and international markets. His entrepreneurial success in building CHR solutions has been recognized by being a finalist for the ‘Gulf Coast Region E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year’ for five different times. Dr. Pasrija has been a TiE Houston Charter Member since 2001, on its board for the last 5 years, and actively involved with TiE global community attending several TiE Global retreats in past few years.

“Leader.” Says Reale, “That’s the first word that comes to mind when thinking about Arun. His commitment to the organization, its members and the community has been consistent and exemplary throughout the years. I am excited for TiE’s future and our ability to continue our support the growth of our local startup and entrepreneurship community.”

TiE Houston is also pleased to announce Ana Rojas Bastidas as the new Executive Director of the chapter. She is a recent transplant to Houston from South Florida. She had been volunteering for TiE Houston for last six months. With 12 years of corporate experience in human resources, recruitment, and training, she is ready and excited to take on this new role.

“The energy of the Houston entrepreneurial community is boundless and I feel so fortunate to be able to use my talents and experience to help drive that force here with TiE Houston with support from TiE global. I am looking forward to planning and participating in all the initiatives we have planned for 2017 and beyond.” says Rojas.

Networking Opportunities with TiE-Houston

TiE’s first networking social of 2017 at Ciao Bello on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Come meet our new President and Executive Director as well as our special guest from TiE Global, Vijay Menon.

About TiE-Houston

TiE-Houston is an active and engaged community of seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives and individuals interested in growing the next generation of entrepreneurs. With over 60 Charter Members and an active General Member base, TiE Houston is actively engaged in the local community working collaboratively with local startup incubators, accelerators, universities, and co-networking spaces to co-host workshops and events targeted at the broader community.

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is the world’s largest entrepreneur network. Established in 1992 in Silicon Valley, the organization now spans 61 chapters in 20 countries, and has contributed to over $200 billion in economic growth worldwide. The organization provides mentoring, funding, advice and education to high-growth start-ups.