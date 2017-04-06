Thrive Nutrition Company Opens in Houston

HOUSTON – Vitamins and Such, a health food store dedicated to the health and well-being of its customers since 1999, is now Thrive Nutrition. Thrive Nutrition is committed to providing the best possible service and prices. With three convenient locations and over 6000 products, Thrive Nutrition caters to the needs of most age groups and health conditions.

The entire Thrive Nutrition team is excited to bring our passion for healthy living to Houston. Your Health is our Business! The grand opening will be held on Saturday April 8, 2017 at Thrive Nutrition, located on 3135 West Holcombe Blvd. from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Drawings, door prizes, food and family fun will be at the event.

Amrita Menon, founder of Vitamins and Such, now Thrive Nutrition, and has been dedicated to the health and well being of her customers for over a decade. After applying her experience and life-long passion to find the best possible natural supplements for her family, Amrita’s involvement in the natural health industry developed into an online store and an eventual brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood in 2000. Since opening the store, her love for a healthy lifestyle has led her to continuously further her education and receive advanced certifications. She is excited about the new name and the continued enthusiasm of her loyal customers.